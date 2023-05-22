Bishopstowe residents call for the removal of their ward councillor

By Akheel Sewsunker

Bishopstowe residents gathered outside the city hall last week demanding that their ward councillor be removed saying they have no confidence in his abilities as a public servant.

Daryl Simons, the organiser of the gathering said they are tired of putting up with the poor performance of their councillor.

On numerous occasions I have spoken to the councillor on meeting with people in various areas where he has failed dismally. He hasn’t represented us; he hasn’t been to Glenwood or Bishopstowe.

Simons added a meeting was set for the community and councillor at the city hall on the day of the demonstration.

“We had a meeting scheduled for today. They cancelled the meeting. I feel as if the councillor needs to be brought to book. We are tired of this, we want to file a vote of no confidence in the councillor,” said Simons,

Yolanda Thomas, a resident from Ward 38, said that the councillor has done nothing for them.

In all four districts, we are all aggrieved. We have tried to remove him from office.

Thomas added that the ward faces multiple problems but with no solutions in sight.

“We have potholes all over; there are water leakages all over; we have power outages every single week. Our schools are not getting developed, they are left as is. There is no clinic in the area. We have a mobile clinic that comes on a Thursday and Friday but it is impossible for it to service four areas,” said Thomas.

Jan Hendrick Lonte, a resident of Bishopstowe said they have to go out and find other people to help.

“We have to go to other councillors for help. We were told last week to go through our councillor but we don’t know the councillor,” said Lonte.

The councillor declined to comment, saying that Msunduzi’s speaker would do so.

The speaker, Eunice Majola, said that they have acknowledged the community’s plight.