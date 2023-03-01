Blow for residents as Msunduzi pushes for tariff increases

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi ratepayers should brace themselves for tariff increases.

Council is pushing for public participation for comments on the proposed increases despite some resistance from the opposition benches.

Finance unit report

A finance unit report tabled at the council sitting on Tuesday appraised council on the proposed tariffs for the 2023/24 financial year to recover costs and to request the council to approve the proposal for public participation.

The report, which was presented by the city’s chief financial officer, Nelly Ngcobo, reads:

The indicative tariffs for electricity were based on the proposed Eskom increase of 18,65% plus three percent and the indicative tariffs for water are based on the proposed Umgeni Water increase of 13%. The tariffs have a direct impact on the billing of revenue and the financial sustainability of the municipality. It is recommended that the proposed tariff increases be considered and approved by council prior to embarking on the public participation process.

She said for the city to recover financially the tariffs must be cost-reflective.

Section 74(2) of the Municipal Systems Act states that tariffs must reflect the costs reasonably associated with rendering the service.

The cost-reflective tariffs for revenue are prepared and decided by each department at the level of the cost centre or business unit responsible for the tariffs.

No intentions of imposing unreasonable tariffs

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the city had no intention of imposing unreasonable tariffs on the ratepayers.

“We understand the people’s circumstances so we can’t be irresponsible in handling this.”

He said Umgeni Water had initially proposed a 32% increase on water tariffs.

The entity also wants all the municipalities that stand to benefit from the construction of uMkhomazi Dam to pay a portion. We are still to take this out for public comment. We note the comments made by opposition parties on the matter.

Opposition parties

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said they preferred to allow the process to unfold and then make comments once the consultations have been wrapped up.

The DA’s Ross Strachan said they did not support the tariff increases in its current structure.

The increases are unaffordable, especially when year in and year out our deteriorated rate base fails to grow due to a lack of political will. The proposed cost-reflective increases will not go down well if we do not have internal systems in place to monitor expenditure on routine plant maintenance, as at the moment it’s done manually and budgeting in this case is inaccurate. If we just managed our own affairs we would not have to embark on these exorbitant increases on top of inflation.

Ratepayers association waiting for processes to start

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) said they would wait for the processes to start before they can comment and see what steps to take.

Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the public hearings that were supposed to take place on February 7 were postponed and they were waiting for the new date.

“We are set to meet with the municipal finance department, who are going to take us through the budget,” Waldhausen said.