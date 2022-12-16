By-election win for IFP in eThekwini ward a blow for ANC

Khethukuthula Xulu

For the first time since the dawn of democracy, the IFP has finally succeeded in taking over ward 99 in the eThekwini Municipality’s southern region from the ANC.

The by-election took place on Wednesday and the IFP won by a huge margin of 1 783 from the ANC.

IFP KZN provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli said the IFP had fairly and squarely attained victory despite many discrepancies, presumably by the ANC, which was suspected of having registered hundreds of people who did not reside in ward 99 to vote unlawfully in the ward.

For the IFP to win such a big ward which is located in the south of Durban, will prove to many prophets of doom and naysayers that the IFP is constantly gaining support in every part of the province across the entire KZN. The ANC tried all it could, including using government resources, to lure ward 99 residents to vote for it, to no avail

The IFP also acknowledged the DA for not contesting the ward 99 by-election, “an act which motivated IFP leaders and volunteers to work even harder in mobilising support for the IFP in this ward with an understanding that the hope and trust of the people of eThekwini and beyond, lies with the IFP”.

The DA in KZN welcomed the unseating of the ANC in the ward 99 by-election.

The DA said by not contesting they gave voters the opportunity to kick out the ANC as well as demonstrate the ability of the two parties to work together ahead of the 2024 elections.

“It is clear that this combined strategy worked,” said DA KZN Leader, Francois Rodgers.

“While other parties seek to undermine and attack the DA, we will work to unseat the ANC wherever possible.

What took place in ward 99 yesterday is a taste of things to come in KZN and sets the scene for a post-ANC coalition government after the next elections

The IFP’s victory in ward 99, means that the number of IFP councilors at eThekwini municipality has increased from 16 to 17, making it one of the strongest opposition parties in the metro.

The IFP said they were open to negotiation talks with other opposition parties in eThekwini Municipality, to unseat the ANC.

New ward 99 councillor Jane Naidoo said she was ecstatic about the win and her new role, adding that this win proved that the people of the ward were fed-up with receiving poor service delivery.

“This ward has been under the ANC since democracy and it has been neglected for years.

The people of ward 99 overcame all the challenges of load shedding on election day and the ANC’s plans to cheat the system,” she said. Naidoo thanked the people of ward 99 for their support and their trust in the IFP.

“I will work tirelessly to live up to that trust and be the ward councilor that you deserve.”