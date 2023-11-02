Calls for accountability over R1,2 million in unspent grants

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Opposition parties in eThekwini Municipality believe the mayor and city manager should be held accountable for the unspent grant worth R1,2 billion that was returned to the National Treasury.

The Democratic Alliance has called for the immediate resignation of city manager Musa Mbhele, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) chairperson for Human Settlement and Infrastructure Portfolio, Themba Mvubu, as the funds were meant for repairing the city’s failing infrastructure.

At the council meeting held on Tuesday, the mayor tabled a report in efforts to explain that there was just not enough time to spend the bulk of the money which was for infrastructure repairs as it only landed in the city’s bank account in March.

During his report to councillors, Kaunda mentioned that there were letters of correspondence between the city and the National Treasury about the matter.

Councillors from opposition parties then requested that the mayor reveal the letters between the city and Treasury.

However, according to the mayor, releasing the communication may put the engagement processes in jeopardy, which may lead to the city losing the funds entirely.

Despite explanations from both the mayor and the speaker of council, Thabani Nyawose, councillors did not back down on their request and emphasised their call for the mayor, city manager and chairperson for Human Settlement and Infrastructure Portfolio to resign.

It is despite the fact that the city’s infrastructure has totally collapsed, requiring urgent attention. Critical sanitation, water, electricity and roads infrastructure remain in a dire state.

“The failing sanitation infrastructure continues to have serious effects on the beaches and the tourism sector as a result of uncontrollable sewer spills and a need to urgently fix failing infrastructure,” said DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa.

Mthethwa said the city manager was eThekwini’s accounting officer responsible for the day-to-day running of the city, which includes the budgeting and expenditures, and, therefore, must be held accountable for failing to ensure that the funds were utilised accordingly.

“The mayor, as the first citizen of the city and the chairperson of the executive committee (Exco) and finance committee must be held responsible for this failure, as he failed to bring this to the attention of Exco and council timeously until it was in the media.

“Furthermore, the EFF, as ANC’s partner [in governing eThekwini], which is responsible for the city’s Human Settlement and Infrastructure portfolio, must also take full accountability.

“It is for this reason that we are calling for the resignation of councillor Mvubu as the EFF cannot simply take a shortcut by isolating themselves from this crisis. The reality is that the ANC and the EFF are co-governing eThekwini Municipality and must all take equal responsibility for the failures,” he said.

ActionSA provincial chairperson concurred with the DA, emphasising the fact that the mayor and city manager should bear the brunt of the mismanagement that led to the grant funds being returned.

In his report, the mayor was busy blaming us for misleading the public while failing to share the details of what was said to Treasury. Both the city manager and mayor need to account, the mayor especially, as he is the chairperson of Exco.

“We strongly believe that the municipality is likely to lose this money as the mayor is not even able to be transparent about what report was given to Treasury,” he said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) eThekwini spokesperson Mdu Nkosi said the EFF, which was also calling for the city manager to step down, should be looking at itself to blame as its member was the chairperson for Human Settlement and Infrastructure Portfolio.

The EFF should first explain to the council what positive changes it has brought to the city before they can start pointing fingers.

Nkosi said the city manager and mayor needed to properly explain to the council how the money ended up not being spent when there are so many needs in the city.

“It can’t be business as usual when mistakes like this happen. We need to know whose fault it was that led us to lose that money,” he said.