Calls for Msunduzi to take action against officials for misconduct

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Calls have been made for Msunduzi Municipality to take action against their officials who are involved in tampering with municipal infrastructure.

This comes after the city manager Lulamile Mapholoba revealed that there are internal staff, including councillors, and contractors who are involved in tampering with the municipal infrastructure that supplies electricity.

He said there is strong evidence that internal staff and contractors appointed to assist the municipality to collect revenue are helping consumers to evade the process.

Mapholoba said the Operation Qoqimali [collecting money] which started in September last year has encountered numerous challenges which includes tampering with electricity and water.

His report revealed that at approximately 70% of the properties they visited, there was evidence of tampering with either electricity or water installations and in some cases both.

He said the municipality will not have mercy on those officials who are involved in tampering with the infrastructure.

If we catch those officials, we are going to be very harsh on them. There will be no mercy. We will show them the door. Even those that are abusing the municipal infrastructure we are going to be very harsh on them.

“You cannot be a municipal employee and be the one who is tampering with the municipal infrastructure. “What are you saying to the residents? Are you saying that they must consume the services for free and [then] where are we going to get the money to pay you? This is the issue that will not be tolerated by the municipality,” he said.

Mapholoba said they want everyone who can pay for services to pay up.

African Christian Democratic Party

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) PR councillor in the municipality Rienus Niemand said it is not only deeply disturbing that officials are tampering with infrastructure but also a clear call for action against the culprits.

“Action needs to be taken because they are a menace. These councillors must be pulled up because it is as if we are paying them to help the people steal from us. This is not excusable,” he said.

Chief whip Sandile Dlamini said they are all the same and they all need to pay. He said if the city manager wants to take those people who have tampered with the infrastructure to court they will be behind him.

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said this it was disgusting for a councillor to be responsible for tampering with municipal infrastructure.

We call on the municipal manager to investigate and to lodge a criminal case against the councillor and if found guilty, they must be dismissed as a councillor. They are supposed to lead by example. We cannot allow such criminality to go unpunished and Marrc will monitor this case to see that justice is served.”

Msunduzi economic development agency (Meda) chairperson Kantha Naidoo said the fact that it was stated that councilors don’t even understand the multiple billing yet they voted to approve it illustrates the unfairness and injustice that is being done to those who are paying.

“Now to add insult to injury we are being told that councillors are also tampering.

“What hope does a person paying have in Msunduzi when all they are faced with is financial hardship. God have mercy on those residents and ratepayers and businesses who are paying and thereby keeping this city afloat.”