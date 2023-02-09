‘City will not be intimidated by litigation’- Kaunda

Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, says the City will not be intimated by any litigation or legal actions taken by opposition parties in relation to the water and sanitation crisis.

“If we go to court, we will tell the court that we need R109 billion to fix the water and sanitation infrastructure problems in the city. If people want to help us with that money we will welcome it.” Kaunda said the City was dealing with the ageing infrastructure challenges.

We are dealing with a situation that is beyond our control, the city infrastructure is ageing and what exacerbated the challenge was the floods. We can’t change that we had floods and a flow of rain that had not been seen in more than 100 years. Taking us to court still won’t change that

EThekwini sticking to its plan

Kaunda said the City had a plan, and was sticking to it despite the distractions in the form of litigation. ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal said legal action was an essential step to holding the eThekwini Municipality accountable.

“We will not back down until the constitutional rights of the residents of eThekwini have been protected against a municipality that has proven incapable and uncaring,” said ActionSA provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango.

April floods not responsible for City’s sewage crisis

According to ActionSA, a signed affidavit from the KZN MEC of Economic Development threw the eThekwini Municipality and mayor Kaunda under the bus. The affidavit allegedly stated that the 2021 April floods were not responsible for the sewage crisis in eThekwini.

“Their papers make reference to March 2021, where a joint site inspection was conducted which involved the municipality as well as the Department of Water and Sanitation, which refers to the municipality’s lack of compliance with environmental legislation and (Nema).

“The papers of the MEC for Economic Development are a litany of attacks on the municipality, blame shifting and a seemingly endless barrage of tales about how many criminal charges they have laid against the municipality,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango said the MEC had washed his hands clean and left the mayor out to dry. “Our legal team has granted an extension to all of the remaining parties to file their answering affidavits by this Friday, February 10, 2023.

If this deadline is not met, ActionSA will initiate steps to see that the high court orders default judgment against the eThekwini Metro, mayor Kaunda and the other government departments cited in our papers

The Department of Economic Development did not comment by the time of publication.