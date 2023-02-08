Cogta deploys graduate interns at Msunduzi to boost service delivery

Londiwe Xulu

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has deployed 85 graduates to Msunduzi Municipality in a bid to boost service delivery.

The department said these graduates are part of the 24-month internship programme funded by the department.

475 graduates deployed throughout KZN

The 85 graduates in Msunduzi are part of the 475 graduates deployed in other municipalities in the province.

Department spokesperson, Senzelwa Mzila, said through this programme, the graduates will get on-the-job training in fields such as financial management, engineering, town planning, finance, risk management, disaster management, legal services, spatial planning, waste management, supply chain and information technology.

Mzila said the municipalities will gain valuable human capital which they can mentor to boost scarce skills and improve service delivery.

Through this multi-award-winning programme, graduates gain valuable on-the-job training.

Graduate programme’s successful track record

He added the latest intake follows the successful launch of the programme in 2019 where 500 graduates were deployed to municipalities.

He said the department has received good reports on the graduates’ first day in their jobs and look forward to the positive impact that they will make in the municipalities.

Cogta deployed 52 interns to eThekwini.

Senior manager at the office of the city manager, Madeleine Wankra, said the municipality has an annual internship programme that is funded internally.

However, due to cost containment measures, the municipality was unable to use internal funding for the programme.

She added that a letter of interest was sent to Cogta to provide them with interns through its programme.

In consultation with all business units within the municipality, our skills development office identified requisite departments in which the interns will be placed. The interns have been placed across all the business units including service delivery units such as infrastructure, electricity, water, community services, as well as the support services business units such as human resources, finance and town planning.

She said, so far, they have received 72 interns.