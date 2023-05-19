Cogta still watching Msunduzi

By Chris Ndaliso

Serious cashflow and other complex financial and service delivery challenges have resulted in the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta) keeping Msunduzi Municipality under administration.

Cogta has notified the provincial legislature speaker that Msunduzi Municipality will remain under administration until October 31, an extension from April 30.

In a written notice to KZN legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce, Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the status of seven other municipalities which are also under administration will remain the same.

These are Mpofana, Inkosi Langalibalele, Abaqulusi, Mtubatuba, uMzinyathi, uThukela and the uMkhanyakude District municipalities.

The notice said there had been visible improvement noted in Msunduzi, Mpofana and the Langalibalele municipalities in terms of advancing beyond the triggers that had resulted in these municipalities being placed under intervention.

However, the municipalities are not out of the woods. While uThukela, uMzinyathi, Abaqulusi and Mtubatuba municipalities have also stabilised politically and institutionally, the notice said they still have serious cashflow and other complex financial and service-delivery challenges that require extraordinary measures.

Because of these problems, interventions at these municipalities have been extended to October 31. DA spokesperson on Cogta, Martin Meyer, said extending administration in the municipalities was a concern.

Meyer said most of the eight municipalities have been under administration for years — uMzinyathi since 2016, Mpofana and Inkosi Langalibalele since 2017, uThukela since 2018 and Msunduzi, Abaqulusi and Mtubatuba, since 2019 — yet nothing has changed.

This raises serious questions around the effectiveness of provincial administration and the capability of administrators deployed to these municipalities.

“If administration has not had the desired effect, the MEC must seriously consider a new approach,” said Meyer.

In her notice, Sithole-Moloi stated that the Msunduzi situation has improved, with the worsening Auditor-General (A-G) report cited as the only real concern.

“Yet, KZN’s capital city continues to suffer massive infrastructure failings and has a critical cash-in-hand problem. This has led to the municipality instituting a dual billing system in a bid to bolster its cashflow,” he said.

IFP leader in uMgungundlovu District and Msunduzi councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said Cogta had no fair and effective strategy to deal with troubled municipalities.

Ntombela said out of all the administrators brought in at the municipality, no performance report was ever made available to council to indicate what they (administrators) have achieved and what was still outstanding.

“We are told when they are brought to the city simply because there are terms of reference but when they leave, we are told after the fact, with no report on their performance during their stay in the municipality. Cogta has no political will to deal with the rot in these municipalities,” said Ntombela.

The African Christian Democratic Party said it was with “great dismay” to note another extension to the intervention.

Party councillor Rienus Niemand said the “constant” “unabated regression” of the municipality was shocking.

Cogta’s inability to effect a turnaround is a clear indication of its incompetence, obviously as a result of political interference as is evident throughout the province.

“Msunduzi must be placed under section 139C of the constitution and its council disbanded as the intervention has been a disaster,” said Niemand