Complaints regarding Msunduzi Municipality’s cash flow problems

Msunduzi Municipality has not been able to pay service providers due to cash flow challenges.

The city has confirmed this and said they have written to their service providers to inform them about the situation.

At least two service providers, who asked to remain anonymous, said the City was not adhering to the National Treasury’s call for government institutions to pay suppliers on time.

The stipulated timeframe is 30 days.

“We have supplied the city with electricity components and we have not been paid since May and June. “This is bad for business because, having paid our own suppliers, we have employees who need to be paid,” said one service provider.

When the job is done and the municipality doesn’t even give an explanation for the delay in payment, that becomes frustrating. What makes it worse is that we are reluctant to confront the municipality because that can lead to us being compromised. We are in the dark, and we don’t know where else to go because the National Treasury has made its pronouncement regarding this issue

Another said the City’s failure to pay them contributes further to the dire effects of the Covid-19. He said the pandemic had already dealt a devastating blow to their business, which is taking financial strain. “We are aware of the treasury’s provisions when it comes to the payment of small businesses. That, however, is not helping us because speaking up can lead to victimisation.

“That is the problem we have been sitting with and we end up using our reserves to pay our employees. When we find new jobs we resort to taking out loans with the hope of covering them up when we get paid,” said the service provider.

In July, the National Treasury appealed for the timeous payment of service providers. The appeal was contained in a report where the department detailed its observation on the payment of small businesses.

The late and/or non-payment of suppliers’ invoices has a negative impact on the social and economic challenges that our country is facing. To ensure that supplier operations continue without strain and financial difficulties, government institutions are urged to pay their suppliers on time.

The number of invoices older than 30 days and not paid by national and provincial departments at the end of March 2022 amounted to 67 862 with the rand value of R6,1 billion,” said the department at the time.

It recommended payment of invoices within 30 days be included in the performance agreements of accounting officers, chief financial officers and other officials working in this area. It also recommended disciplinary actions against officials who fail to comply with the requirements to pay invoices within 30 days and who undermine the systems of internal control be taken.

“Payment of suppliers within 30 days [should] be a standing agenda item for discussion at every exco meeting of departments and accounting officers to consider recommendations provided to improve the level of compliance with the requirement to pay supplier’s invoices within 30 days,” said the department.

When asked, Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize did not reveal how many service providers’ payments were delayed. She only said: “We have written to all the service providers updating them regarding the cash flow challenges and delays in payments. It is our plan to update all payments starting from Monday.

“We are following the auditor general’s analysis in payments. They [service providers] must be patient, they will be paid soon”.

DA councillor Ross Strachan said this was of grave concern and compromising service delivery further, as per this example of our mounting unpaid creditors.

The National Treasury will be re-assessing the progress in the payment of service providers in the new year, and I hope that if they find we are still in this same situation, their motivation will force Cogta to implement Section 139 (5) of the Constitution and National Treasury will take over altogether

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand condemned the non-payment of suppliers. “In terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), all creditors must be paid within 30 days. This is especially important in the case of electricity component suppliers.

The electricity supply in the city is at an all time low, with outages and load shedding at an all time high. All this while the theft of electricity from prepaid meters (among others) continues unabated. The resultant impact on our cash flow is catastrophic.

We are in arrears with Eskom to the tune of more than R163 000 000. The solution is ironically quite simple: do not supply electricity to people who steal from you. That way we will have cash to repair the infrastructure that would in turn enable us to sell to the paying public.

“We call on the municipal manager and the administrator to enforce the bylaws and policies without fear or favour,” he said.