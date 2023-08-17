Concern as eThekwini plans to write off R290,5 million

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini remains highly concerned about the proposed write-off of more than R290,5 million.

This after it was reported and proposed in this week’s full council meeting by the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac) that an amount of R290,5 million be written off.

Included in this amount is unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFW) in the electricity, water and sanitation, roads and stormwater units. The writing off of this amount was supported by the majority of the council and approved.

This decision was taken by the Mpac after extensive interrogation of reports dealing with UIFW.

Some matters have been referred by the Mpac for criminal charges as well as disciplinary action against offending officials.

The DA said it will closely monitor progress of these investigations, as far too often officials are charged but never see their day in court. “We await the next quarterly report of the financial misconduct disciplinary board, which details the implementation of disciplinary action taken or not taken against these officials and the reasons thereof.

“In its oversight capacity, Mpac must ensure that each report is dealt with firmly within the legislation and that all irregularities are dealt with, as well as ensuring that there is no further occurrence of such irregularities in the future,” said DA eThekwini councillor Shontel de Boer.

De Boer said the report had to emphasise the poor services received by residents of eThekwini, particularly by the water department.

According to the municipality, the interim changes to the supply chain management policy (SCM) were proposed to accelerate service delivery, particularly in relation to rebuilding infrastructure that was damaged during the flood disasters, and were approved during the full council meeting.

The report proposed that, in line with Section 32(2) of the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA), UIFFW expenditure totalling R290 598 268,73 be officially certified as irrevocable and written off by council.

The municipality said the recommendation to write off the amount stemmed from investigative outcomes and advocated for the enforcement of consequence management recommendations as per relevant regulations, council policy, and procedures.

Regarding service delivery, eThekwini said council accepted the explanation by the Mpac deputy chairperson, councillor Bongumusa Dlamini, that while the procurement processes were not followed, services were rendered.

To address concerns by the DA and other parties of consequence management, the municipality said oversight by the financial misconduct disciplinary board is endorsed, with the municipal manager entrusted to expedite processes ensuring accountability for UIFW incurred by errant officials and service providers.