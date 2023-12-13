Criminal charges opened against former Umvoti mayor

By Londiwe Xulu

Criminal charges have been opened against the former mayor of Umvoti Municipality, who is accused of stealing items from the mayoral house when he was replaced by the current mayor.

This was confirmed by the speaker Mfundo Masondo, who has also written to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN, recommending that Gabriel Malembe be expelled as a councillor, according to a recommendation from the rules and ethics committee, which was later approved by council.

It is alleged that Malembe, who was ousted in June, stole items worth R193 158, 48 from the mayoral house when he vacated it. The items allegedly stolen included a coffee table and fridge worth R25 000 each, beds, dressing tables, office tables, kitchen utensils, curtains and a washing machine.

A report attached to a letter sent to the MEC for Cogta Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi also accuses Malembe of being liable for items that were went missing from the vehicles that were given to him during his term as the mayor. According to the report, hand tools, a spare wheel, battery and wheel jacks were removed from a Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Hilux and Legend 50.

Malembe informed The Witness that although he was at the council meeting where the resolutions to expel and charge him were discussed, he left the meeting and only came back after the decision was made. He was unaware of the resolution at the time it was made.

I’m still waiting for a formal communication from the speaker but I haven’t received anything. I still maintain my comment that I don’t know anything about the missing items

“Like I said before, I left the keys with the security guard with everything still in the house and there is no evidence against me. They are just fighting with me because of their own issues but I have nothing to do with what they are accusing me off,” said Malembe.

The speaker added that the council also resolved that two other councillors — the mayor of Umzinyathi District Petros Ngubane and former Umvoti speaker Noluthando Dlamini — also be expelled from council.

Dlamini is accused of allegedly abusing her powers as a councillor and speaker by using municipal land to build a house and a spaza shop even though there was a court order preventing her from using the land.

Council also resolved that Dlamini must be held liable for unauthorised expenditure, for alledgedly illegally instructing attorneys to represent council in a legal matter purporting to be on behalf of Umvoti where she lost the case. Dlamini said none of the allegations against her are true.

I didn’t build on municipal land and the owner of the land is willing to testify on that. I also didn’t hire any attorneys using municipal funds because there is no resolution. I hired the attorneys in my personal capacity

“The speaker did write to me about three months ago about some of the allegations and I did respond to him,” said Dlamini.

She said she is still waiting for the MEC’s response and will appeal the decision if no proper investigation is done by the MEC. Attempts to get comment from the police were unsuccessful at the time of publication.