DA concerned about alleged ‘writing off’ of six water pumps

Witness Reporter

Six industrial water pumps have allegedly gone missing from the Ezakheni Pump Station outside Ladysmith, which falls under the uThukela District Municipality.

The pumps, which were installed to alleviate the water challenges in the district, have been in service for about five years.

They broke down during the recent heavy rains and residents in the area have vowed to take to the streets if no explanation is given on what has become of the pumps.

ALSO READ | ActionSA takes eThekwini Municipality to court

An employee at Uthukela water services said it was not clear what happened to the pumps after the floods.

He said there has not been communication about them until the DA visited the pump station on Tuesday.

“I work in another station but we were shocked when we heard about the missing pumps. My understanding is that after the floods there was a budget to rehabilitate the station but we have not heard about the progress on the process.”

Water supply in certain sections of the area became affected during and after the floods, and the situation has worsened. We will wait for answers from the authorities.

ALSO READ | Less than 50% of households are paying rates to eThekwini Municipality

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has given the municipality 72 hours to submit a report on the failures of the Ezakheni water pump station and the alleged looting of the facility. The party claimed that six industrial pumps that were locally manufactured were removed in April and are to be written off by a third party.

Incredibly the pumps, which came at a cost to the taxpayer of R45 million, have been removed after they have only been in service for five years.

During April 2022, the town of Ladysmith and the Ezakheni water works extraction point were flooded.

The DA’s Francois Rodgers lambasted the IFP.

The governing IFP allowed a third party to clean up the pumps and they advised that the six industrial pumps were damaged. They were, however, not returned to the manufacturer for inspection and repair, but seemingly handed over to a third party that declared that they should be written off.

ALSO READ | ‘City will not be intimidated by litigation’- Kaunda

He said his party was “very” concerned that the motive to write off the pumps may have been driven by “ulterior motives”.

Uthukela mayor, Inkosi Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala, said it was concerning that the DA would raise issues portraying them as if they happened during the IFP’s administration.

“All these issues the party is raising are old, they happened before the IFP took over from the ANC. We are refuting the claims that the municipality has spent over R45 million on water pumps replacement at Ezakheni Water Treatment Works.”

Such claims and statements are too far-fetched and devoid of truth and malicious in its nature. The statement is [charged] with political sentiments, which are aimed at assassinating the character of the current leadership. In lieu of the disaster that had occurred, Section 36 had to be revoked in the quest to alleviate the plight of the community of uThukela District Municipality.

ALSO READ | Interim measures to mitigate water crisis in Umlazi

He said that the claims and accusations sought to tarnish the image of the municipality.

He did not comment on the whereabouts of the pumps.