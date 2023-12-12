DA happy with decision to table motion to dissolve council

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The DA in eThekwini Municipality is pleased that its motion to dissolve council will be tabled next year.

According to the party, council speaker Thabani Nyawose said its motion will be tabled at the next council meeting in January.

The party has submitted a motion to dissolve the council in terms of the Municipal Structures Act.

“The DA brought this motion as an urgent push towards saving the collapsing city. The supply of water, electricity and sanitation services has reached a stage of total dysfunctionality.”

In many parts of the city, refuse management has completely collapsed, while millions are paid to supposedly keep our streets clean

“The DA and its councillors across eThekwini Municipality have fought endlessly on behalf of the residents to try to rescue our collapsing city, but our cries have fallen on deaf ears,” said DA eThekwini caucus chief whip Yogis Govender.

Earlier this month, The Witness reported that the DA had written a letter to other parties urging them to support the motion. However, it didn’t write to the ANC, EFF or NFP.

Although the party didn’t write to these three parties, it said it still needs the councillors’ individual support.

However, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo told The Witness that no ANC councillor would support this motion in eThekwini.

The DA said it has met with most opposition parties and remains optimistic about the success of the “much-needed motion”.

According to Govender, once the motion is debated by the eThekwini council, and if passed by a two-thirds majority, new by-elections must be held across the eThekwini Municipality, “allowing residents to vote for a new stable and efficient local government in our city”.