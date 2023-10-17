DA slams bid to merge uMngeni

By Londiwe Xulu

The DA-led uMngeni Municipality maintains their stance that they don’t want to be amalgamated with its two neighbouring ANC-led municipalities, Mpofana and Impendle.

The three municipalities including uMgungundlovu District presented their position regarding the proposed amalgamation of the three municipalities to the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) on Friday.

Impendle Municipality, Mpofana Municipality and uMgungundlovu are in full support of the amalgamation, saying that it will strengthen the municipalities.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said the municipality was concerned that the applications made by Mpofana and by Impendle were almost identical, word for word.

This raises suspicions that there was a deliberate attempt to collude on the amalgamation. This suggests that the proposals have malicious intentions and not the well-intended motivations put forward.

Pappas said the municipality rejects the proposed amalgamation, adding that it does not achieve the main objectives of the applicants which is to promote spatial justice and spatial equality and it would not make the municipalities more financially viable.

He said all three municipalities are grant dependent and changing the boundaries will not change this fact.

He added that Mpofana is currently plagued by administrative, governance and financial issues that would undermine the sustainability of the newly created municipality.

“The real issue that faces municipalities is that the wall-to-wall system and equitable share allocations undermine their ability to deliver services. The job-creating centres along the N3 including Merrivale Industrial, Howick and Hilton would be negatively affected due to the reduced ability to invest in infrastructure. This would in turn affect job creation and the viability of the local economy,” said Pappas.

He said the buying power of the area would remain unchanged as the economic movement patterns are based on the concentration of businesses and industry rather than the municipal boundaries.

He added that the proposal will also take the government further away from people and administrative centres and activities would be concentrated for efficiency so this would lead to residents having to travel huge distances to get assistance.

Mpofana Municipality presented that they supported the merger as it will improve efficiency through a more elaborate and professional local administration as well as financial efficiency.

Poverty is a key variable that explains Mpofana Municipality’s and Impendle Municipality’s fiscal capacity. The poverty is very high and it does not only reflect low equitable share but also weak revenue capacity, hence the proposed carefully considered amalgamation. The proposed merger should not be seen in the light where it is seen as if uMngeni Municipality is taking over or swallowing both Mpofana Municipality and Impendle Municipality.

“A total new municipality is being formed and shall be proclaimed as such. There are key structural prerequisites such as the political change management committee and technical change management committee,” the municipality said.

A representative from uMgugundlovu who spoke to The Witness said the proposal of amalgamation will strengthen the municipalities financially and will enable them to access equitable share.

He added these municipalities will also be able to function better and attract more skilled people.

He siad there was a long way to go before a final decision is made.