DA slams long delay in eThekwini housing project

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The DA in eThekwini said it was unacceptable that the oThongathi housing project remains incomplete.

The R134 million uMbhayi development housing project was launched six years ago, and to the community’s disappointment, it is still nowhere near completion.

According to the KZN Department of Human Settlements MEC Sipho Nkosi, through a written parliamentary reply to the DA, only 11 units of the 248-unit project had been completed.

However, most of these have been vandalised due to the fact that they have remained vacant for such a long period.

ALSO READ | eThekwini says it’s making great strides in housing for flood victims

The department confirmed that the uMbhayi development was originally launched by the department in 2017 and intended for residents living in a nearby informal settlement. Construction was due for completion in July 2026 and occupation due to commence from February/March 2024.

The DA said it was unacceptable that this development was so far behind when KZN already had such a massive housing backlog.

“How the department will begin occupation in just a few months’ time remains to be seen,” said Marlaine Nair, DA KZN spokesperson on human settlements.

The informal settlement dwellers, for whom this housing is intended, have been waiting six long years. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident …

“Delays also result in vandalism and, in some areas, illegal occupation. Then there are the budgetary challenges due to delays given that building material costs are escalating all the time,” said Nair.

According to the Department of Settlements’ reply, funding for the project was coming from both the department’s human settlements development grant (HSDG) and eThekwini’s upgrading of informal settlements grant.

To date, R87 million has been spent — R15 million from the HSDG allocation and R72 million from the USDG allocation.

ALSO READ | Jika Joe residents protest over housing

The department attributed some of the delays to disruptions caused by construction mafias, who shut down all work on construction sites and demand a share of the tender from the awarded company.

Abahlali Basemjondolo president Sbu Zikode said corruption continued to be the main reason for the housing project delay for years on end.