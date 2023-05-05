DA to march against billing

By Akheel Sewsunker

The DA will be marching to the Pietermaritzburg City Hall from Dales Park next Friday to deliver a memorandum to city officials regarding the double billing policy that has been implemented by the municipality and is affecting thousands of residents.

The DA aims to hand over the memorandum to KZN MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, and Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

The memorandum calls for the municipality to stop the new billing system immediately until proper processes are followed and public participation is completed.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi residents still confused about new ‘double-billing’ system

In a media release, the DA said that Msunduzi Municipality has decided to undertake the new billing system to improve its cash-flow situation and to improve reading accuracy, while not following proper processes and completely side-stepping the public consultation process, thus placing the burden on residents to clean up the city’s dire financial state.

It said that the municipality remains under extended provincial administration and is unable to deliver basic services. It added that a report will also be brought before Cogta next week which will reveal that the municipality is experiencing serious cash coverage challenges.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s twice-monthly billing system leaves ratepayers baffled

The party said even though there has been the appointment of two ministerial representatives as well as a financial adviser, the municipality has been unable to stabilise its finances and provide basic services.

This is an indictment on Cogta and the municipality. It added that this has placed a great strain on residents