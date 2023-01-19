DA wins Msunduzi’s much-contested Ward 28 by-elections

Nompilo Kunene

The race to win Msunduzi Municipality’s Ward 28 has finally come to an end, with the DA coming in victorious after Wednesday’s by-elections.

According to the IEC results as of Thursday morning, the DA’s Renisha Singh won the by-elections by 59.70% with a total of 1 899 votes out of the overall 3 181 valid votes that were cast on Wednesday.

Coming in at second place is the ANC’s Parusha Chetty with a total of 863 votes. In third place is independent runner, Rajesh Ramnunan, with 213 votes.

In Ward 28, a total of 3 219 votes were cast, and only 38 of these votes were spoilt ballots.