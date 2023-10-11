Debt-ridden Mooi Mpofana Municipality seeks relief

By Clive Ndou

The debt-ridden Mooi Mpofana Municipality, which owes Eskom a whopping R380 million, could soon be debt-free after seeking relief in the form of the Eskom municipal debt relief support programme.

With a R200 million annual budget, the Mooi Mpofana Municipality is currently struggling to keep its head above water due to the R6 million-a-month repayment to Eskom.

While the council has over the years been approving the R200 million budget, the auditor-general took a dim view of the municipality’s finances, given that the council’s debt far exceeds R200 million. “It’s an unfunded budget,” Mooi Mpofana Municipality mayor Maureen Magubane said.

Magubane, who confirmed that the municipality has applied for the Eskom debt relief, said the municipality’s finances will improve “tremendously” should the council be granted the relief it was seeking.

“As things stand, we will be paying this R6 million for many, many years to come. This will have a long-term impact on the municipality’s ability to roll out key services to residents,” she said.

Should the municipality be granted the relief it was seeking, its instalments will be reduced.

“Also, the debt will be written off in three years,” Magubane said.

The Eskom municipal debt relief support programme, which was announced by Finance minister Enoch Godongwana at the beginning of the year, was meant to relieve pressure on municipalities currently finding it difficult to repay the power utility’s debt.

According to a media statement issued by the National Treasury on Tuesday, 37 municipalities have, as of September 22, applied for the Eskom municipal debt relief support programme. “… Twenty-eight of the 37 have been approved, with nine of them still being assessed,” National Treasury said.

Mooi Mpofana was one of the nine municipalities whose applications was still being assessed.

The closing date for applications for the Municipal debt relief support programme was initially September 30.

However, National Treasury resolved to extend the closing date to October 31 after some municipalities missed the previous deadline. As of March 31 this year, 136 of the country’s 257 municipalities had accumulated R58,5 billion of Eskom debt arrears.

However, despite owing Eskom a staggering R380 million, the Mooi Mpofana Municipality does not feature in the country’s top five Eskom debtors.

As of March 30 this year, the Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality in the Free State owed Eskom R7,2 billion, while the Emalahleni Municipality in Mpumalanga owed Eskom R7,1 billion. Gauteng’s Emfuleni Municipality, which is also one of Eskom top five debtors, owes the power utility R5,8 billion.

The National Treasury, which at the beginning of the year also announced it was providing Eskom with debt relief to the tune of R254 billion, has so far advanced a number of conditional grants to municipalities as part of the national government’s efforts to ramp up service delivery at the local government level.