Dube-Ncube’s uMngeni Imbizo goes ahead at Mphophomeni stadium

By Clive Ndou

UMngeni Mayor, Chris Pappas, on Saturday was forced to cancel a sports event which was scheduled to take place at the Mpophomeni Stadium in Howick following a stand-off between him and ANC Moses Mabhida regional leaders over the use of the venue.

Despite Pappas’ position that the venue was booked by the municipality, and as such KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube – who was planning to utilise the venue for a provincial government Imbizo on Saturday, the uMngeni Mayor finally relented.

“The uMngeni Municipality hereby announces the cancellation of a community sports event planned for the 15th of July at the Mpophomeni Stadium

Due to the unauthorised occupation and use of the facility after a breaking and entering yesterday (Friday) the municipality is concerned for the safety of sports fans and the community.

Earlier, Pappas had announced that Dube-Ncube’s Imbizo would not go ahead at the Mpophomeni Stadium as the municipality would be hosting the sports event at the same venue.

When Pappas went to inspect the event on Friday, there was a confrontation between himself and some ANC leaders who were at the venue.

DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, accused the ANC and officials from the Premier’s Office of utilising the Mpophomeni Stadium without following processes.

“The DA condemns in the strongest terms the situation that has been unfolding in Mpophomeni.

This after the Premier Nomsa Dube-Ncube did not follow due process or pay the correct deposit for an Imbizo set to take place on Saturday,” he said.

On Friday evening the Premier’s office confirmed that Dube-Ncube’s Imbizo would go ahead on Saturday.

“The Imbizo, to be led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is aimed at creating a platform for citizens to interact directly with Members of the Executive Council and Government, to raise their challenges and obtain first-hand reports on government responses to unlock bottlenecks that frustrate service delivery.