eThekwini, ActionSA in dispute over ICC invoice probe

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality has asked ActionSA to back off from the internal investigation surrounding the R5 million invoice to the municipality from the ICC for the ANC Women’s League conference held in August.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said the city integrity and investigations unit Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) proactively launched an investigation into the matter in August.

“We wish to make it categorically clear that the unit is not investigating the matter because of ActionSA,” she said.

ALSO READ | ActionSA nominates Mncwango as KZN premier candidate

This is because the investigative work carried out by city integrity and investigations unit (CIIU) are not driven by political party complaints, but the CIIU proactively investigates any issue that calls into question the city’s integrity without fear or favour, as it was done in this instance.

Sisilana said the unit only received the request to investigate from ActionSA when the investigation was already long underway.

This emphasis by the municipality comes after ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango announced the party’s decision to submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the eThekwini Metro Municipality, requesting to have a record of the findings of the investigation.

Mncwango was adamant that the investigation was launched due to ActionSA’s request.

He alleged that the city manager Musa Mbhele and the speaker of the municipality, Thabani Nyawose, took it upon themselves to conceal the findings of the CIIU related to the eThekwini Municipality signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ICC to fund the ANCWL elective conference, which took place between August 4 to 8.

On learning that the investigation that we had requested from the CIIU was complete, we requested the findings from Mr Mbhele, who unfortunately snubbed our request. We therefore wrote to the speaker, Thabani Nyawose, requesting that he make the report available to all members of council ahead of the council meeting that sat on November 9, in order to allow members of council the opportunity to vote for the removal of the Durban ICC board members from a well-informed position.

ALSO READ | ActionSA welcomes renaming of Nongoma Municipality

He said what was of major concern was the lengths that Nyawose was willing to go to ensure that ActionSA’s motion to remove the ICC board members does not materialise.

Therefore, after consultation with our legal team, we believe that submitting the Promotion of Access to Information Act is the next step towards our fight against corruption in the city.

“Should the municipality refuse to grant us access to this information, it therefore constitutes a limitation of our right to access this information. Organs of state are constitutionally obligated to make information in the public interest available to the public. The law is clear on this, and transparency is critical in times when corruption abounds. Should our PAIA application be ignored, we will take further legal steps against the municipality,” he said.

However, when The Witness asked the municipality if the findings will be shared with ActionSA, Sisilana said the report by CIIU was still being processed by the city manager.