Khethukuthula Xulu

An eThekwini councillor accused of misconduct in the distribution of senior citizens’ Christmas vouchers last year, has denied any wrongdoing.

He said some of the vouchers are still in his possession and he will distribute them fairly.

Ward 34 councillor, Bobby Maharajh, has been accused of not being accountable and transparent regarding who the vouchers were given to.

The ward covers areas such as Greenwood Park, Sea Cow Lake, Avoca, Kenville, Effingham and Redhill.

Councillors in eThekwini were allocated 500 voucher cards worth R500 each during the 2022 festive period.

No definitive criteria for handing out vouchers

Chairperson of the Duffs Road Civic Association, Narendh Ganesh, wrote to eThekwini speaker, Thabani Nyawose, requesting that his office investigate the distribution criteria, as he said that some councillors used the vouchers as a political tool to assist primarily their political party “supporters” and there were no definitive criteria set down as to how they should be used.

I have been inundated with countless calls, complaints and disputes alleging a whole variety of untoward conduct by councillors — allocating the vouchers to family, friends, political allies, with some households receiving three such vouchers and the like, to name but a few allegations that have been noted.

Ganesh suggested that Maharajh was allegedly one of those councillors.

50 vouchers unaccounted for

He said the councillor only accounted for 450 vouchers, which left 50 vouchers worth R25 000 unaccounted for.

“I am requesting that the list of recipients be made available for scrutiny and verification by independent resident organisations, so as to ascertain whether any untoward conduct has taken place by public representatives entrusted with public funds,” Ganesh wrote in his letter to Nyawose.

In his response, Maharajh said the vouchers were allocated at a ward committee meeting held two days after he received the vouchers.

I received the vouchers on December 19 and I immediately called a meeting with the committee for us to discuss the distribution of the vouchers and most importantly to get their opinion.

Maharajh told The Witness that out of the 500 vouchers, 450 vouchers (325 and 125, respectively) were given to the ratepayers’ associations operating in the area for them to identify those in need and assist with the distribution.

Councillor says 50 vouchers were for residents who called directly

He said he decided to keep the 50 vouchers for when community members called him directly.

I had many community members calling me asking for help and I would request for them to provide me with their details.

When asked why he didn’t distribute the vouchers when community members requested them, he said he was waiting to receive distribution information from the ratepayers’ associations first.

I wanted to avoid duplication, so I thought once I had the list of recipients back, I would be able to check whether the people on my list had received vouchers already.

On one of the ratepayers’ lists, I spotted five names that were also on my list, so I knew not to give those people.

Maharajh said the association with the most vouchers given to them had, to date, not given him a list of recipients.

I am waiting for that list before I can distribute the 50 vouchers that are in my possession.

He said the process of identifying families has already started and he will be distributing the vouchers soon.