eThekwini deputy mayor ousted from executive committee

The deputy mayor of the eThekwini municipality, Philani Mavundla, has been removed from the executive committee (exco).

This forms part of an urgent motion submitted to remove Mavundla, of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), from the ANC’s committee.

Mayoral spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, confirmed that the motion was supported by the majority of councillors.

A total of 125 votes were cast in favour of his removal, 59 against, and five abstained. As such, the motion was carried out.

Mavundla agreed to a coalition with the ANC in November last year, following the results of the local government elections. This coalition agreement stipulated that Mavundla would be granted an exco seat and the position of the deputy mayor of the metro, among other things.

An attempt was made to stop the motion in the Durban high court. Ahead of being axed, Mavundla said he had no problem with being removed from his position, “should the process be done fairly and legally”.

Opposition parties weigh in

IFP spokesperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosinathi, said the removal came as no surprise, he added that the coalition between his party and the ANC was never going to last.

It shows that there might have been certain agreements that the ANC had with Mavundla when they went into a coalition and they may have fallen through.

Nkosi said the foundation of the relationship was never strong. He said that as the IFP they were not available and didn’t vote, however, they were not surprised with the outcome.

ActionSA chairperson in KZN, Zwakele Mncwango, said they accepted the removal of the deputy mayor, but they called for mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to also be removed.

If they are saying Mavundla is failing the city by not properly prioritising infrastructure, we believe that Kaunda should be removed for the same reason. The speaker declined our motion and we will raise it again at the exco meeting in January.

Mncwango said ActionSA abstained from voting because their motion was denied. The DA, however, voted against the removal of Mavundla and distanced themselves from the motion.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said it was rumoured that a coalition between the ANC and EFF was forming and they wanted no part in it.

“The DA upholds the law and the due process rather than seeking retribution or acting out of malice.”