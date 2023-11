By Khethukuthula Xulu

In its effort to set the record straight on rumours that it failed to spend R1,9 billion of a conditional grant allocated to repair infrastructure or that it intentionally forfeited monies to National Treasury, eThekwini has outlined why funds were unspent.

The municipality confirmed on Tuesday during a council meeting that an application was made to the National Treasury to rollover unspent conditional grants of R1,885 billion of which R1,5 billion related to the municipal disaster management grant for the flood damages.

According to the city, the funds for the municipal disaster management grant were only transferred to the city in March 2023, three months before the end of the city’s financial year.

In terms of the grant framework, the municipality has 12 months to spend the grant.

Furthermore, the supply chain management processes had to be followed for each of the more than 700 projects.

This process includes doing designs before the specifications can be developed. Even once designs are done, service providers still need some time to start the project. It was not a case of poor planning by the municipality. It was simply impractical to expect these projects to be complete in the 2022/2023 financial year. It was impossible to spend R1,5 billion in three months considering the processes that needed to be completed.

With regards to the R308,4 million for the public transport network grant which was intended to fund the GO!Durban bus project, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the business plan was only approved by the Department of Transport in November 2022.

“No financial commitments could be made in the absence of the approved business plan and the confirmation of the funding.”

He said in addition, there was a disagreement between the city and Department of Transport (DOT) on the implementation approach for operations which resulted in the DOT issuing various letters notifying the city of its intention to stop payments.

This placed the city in an unfavourable position of not being able to commit funds in the absence of funding from DOT since the project to be undertaken is far more than R308million which means that for the city to commit R308 million there must be other sources of funding confirmed. Engagement with National DOT is currently ongoing.

He said other issues that the GO!Durban project encountered included the taxi industry wanting to own 100% of the operations; however, the city proposed integration between the existing bus operators and the taxi industry.

“Four out five taxi associations have agreed with the operations agreement.”

Councillors from opposition parties questioned the legitimacy of Kaunda’s report and called for him to furnish the house with the communication between the city and Treasury.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa even called for Kaunda to resign for not spending the funds.

Kaunda said he will not be able to share any communication with the councillors as he was still in engagement with Treasury, he will only share the report once the engagements have been finalised.

The council meeting was not able to continue as the EFF councillors disrupted proceedings calling for the city manager to leave the meeting.