eThekwini hit hard by power, water and infrastructure woes

By Witness Reporter

The prolonged electricity shortages, water rationing and infrastructural deficit in KZN continues to be a major setback for businesses.

This is according to the Durban business confidence index (DBCI) 2023 quarter 1 report, which outlined how the setbacks had a severely suppressing effect on the growth of the KZN economy as well as the business mood of the province.

The DBCI was constructed using survey data collected from senior private sector managers in eThekwini Municipality.

ALSO READ | Less than 50% of households are paying rates to eThekwini Municipality

The study revealed that in the electricity sector in particular, confidence unexpectedly rose by 24,91 index points to 30,21 between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in the index may be explained by the initiatives put forward by the government to deal with the electricity crisis in the country. That is, the declaration of a state of national disaster and appointment of the electricity minister [in response to the severe load shedding in the country]. READ MORE DA leaders in a battle for top positions in KZN

Although it has improved, the index in the sector remains significantly below 50, which shows a lack of confidence in the economy by players in the sector. Other factors, such as the increase in electricity tariffs, are also likely to have had a detrimental effect on confidence in this sector.

According to researchers, the electricity shortage had increased the amount that businesses were paying each month to maintain standard operational levels — whether it be in installing solar electricity generation equipment, uninterrupted power supply devices, or heavy-duty diesel generators.

ALSO READ | eThekwini Municipality approaches courts to have assets returned

The study showed that businesses, both small and large, are spending large amounts of money every month to keep the lights on, consequently increasing their direct costs of production.

The levels of load shedding increased from 75 days in 2021 to 207 days in 2022, and the figure is expected to increase more than two-fold in 2023 with the more prolonged hours of load shedding being experienced each day.

“In addition, inflationary pressures arising from high interest rates, weakening of the rand and high electricity tariffs or power generation costs are adversely affecting Durban’s economy through an increase in the cost of living and investment.”

ALSO READ | eThekwini Municipality approaches courts to have assets returned

According to the study, more than 40% of businesses in the Durban area reported having experienced a decrease in their orders/or sales in the first quarter of 2023 and 23% expected that the orders would continue to decline in the second quarter of the year.

“The decline in sales is attributed to the rising cost of living in the country,” it said.