eThekwini in process of exploring innovative solutions for City’s challenges

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality is exploring new and innovative solutions to reduce energy consumption, to recover untapped energy, and to develop an integrated water reuse system for the city.

According to the City, these renewable energy and water reuse pilot plants will essentially lead to less load shedding and ensure water security for all households.

The project is in partnership with two private companies; Alterelec, which is an independent producer of renewable energies based on Reunion Island, specialising in the field of on-grid PV generators and micro hydro turbine on the water distribution network, and MEB, a global company that specialises in sustainable and energy efficient solutions for water generation.

This project was funded through a Fasep grant, a French ministry financial support programme aimed at assisting development projects

“Alterelec, as the implementing agent, designed and installed a compact 56 kW micro-hydraulic turbine integration system at the Umhlanga Rocks reservoir 2 site,” said Melvyn Boodhna of Alerelec.

He said the goal was to assist the municipality to recover untapped energy present in its water distribution network.

The second element of the project which was spearheaded by MEB, was a process to treat waste water into drinking water that meets the South African national standard, in the most energy efficient way possible using the MABR technology.

These projects have been piloted at the KwaMashu treatment works in Phoenix and at the Umhlanga Reservoir. eThekwini chairperson of the economic development committee, councillor Thembo Ntuli, said these pilot projects will officially be implemented in two years time.

“At this point we want to show and inform the community of eThekwini that these projects are underway.

Communities will only be able to enjoy the water and the energy from these systems in two years’ time.

We have to properly check that these systems work efficiently first and we will not use our people as guinea pigs

Ntuli said the result from the pilot projects will assist the city in implementing its alternate new water scheme, whose feasibility study was underway while the renewable energy plant was at the procurement phase.

Dhevan Govender, the acting deputy head of engineering and data services in the city, said essentially the renewable energy producing systems will relieve the grid from Eskom, adding that eThekwini households will experience less load shedding.