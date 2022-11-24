eThekwini Municipality to axe investigator after arrest for bribery

Clive Ndou

The eThekwini Municipality will terminate the employment contract of an official working in the council’s investigation unit.

This after he has been arrested for soliciting a bribe from a businessman in the city.

The official, who is an investigator in the municipality’s City Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU), had demanded R1 million from the businessman in return for squashing a probe against him.

According to police, the municipal official was arrested during a sting operation after he had accepted a R20 000 deposit.

Process to terminate employment underway

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality was in the process of serving the official with a notice of intention to terminate his employment contract.

“He will be given 48 hours to respond why he should not be fired in light of the magnitude of the offences he is alleged to have committed,” he said. “This is the kind of culture that we want to root out in the municipality. Those who are found on the wrong side of the law should face consequences.”

The official, who appeared in court on Monday, is alleged to have initially demanded R1 million from the businessman, but later accepted a reduced offer of R200 000.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said while the conduct of the official was unacceptable, it was not unexpected given the collapse of controls and monitoring systems at the municipality.

While we condemn in the strongest possible terms this display of corruption and defeating the ends of justice, we are not surprised by these serious allegations as it has become clear to us that the CIIU tasked with investigating the wrongdoings and corruption in the city has over recent years been infiltrated by rogue agents and has become severely compromised

The arrest of the official happens as several eThekwini officials, including former mayor Zandile Gumede, were appearing in court for fraud and corruption involving over R300 million.

Gumede and the other municipal officials allegedly colluded with businesspeople in the irregular awarding of the City’s solid waste tenders.

Mthethwa said the DA was concerned that the CIIU operated like a secret organisation.

“All CIIU ongoing investigations and reports must be accessible to the public, including the recommendations made. It is reported that there are currently hundreds of reports which are outstanding, some completed but hidden because of political interference.”