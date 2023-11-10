eThekwini to address service delivery and safety issues

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the municipality has assembled a team comprising all units to ensure service delivery and safety issues are addressed before the festive season begins.

Furthermore, work to repair CCTV cameras around the city will be finalised before the end of November, as the inactive cameras were a threat to the city’s tourism.

Kaunda was speaking at the joint media briefing with the tourism sector under the banner of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which focused on strengthening and streamlining their collaborative efforts to deliver a successful festive season in Durban.

He said the engagement was fruitful and characterised by frank and robust discussions.

Some of the resolutions from the engagement were to keep the promenades and beaches clean and safe for swimming; strengthen partnerships with stakeholders, including the private sector, to keep the city clean; consolidate marketing campaigns to reposition Durban as a destination of choice for visitors; work towards obtaining a Blue Flag status for Durban beaches; collaboration among all social partners (business, government and community) to revive the tourism sector in Durban and maintaining high police visibility in all tourism sites to prevent crime and keep visitors safe.

The mayor also reopened the Lagoona Swimming Pool, which was closed in December last year when sand entered the pool and blocked the filtration pipes due to the floods.

He said the opening of this swimming pool raised the number of open pools in the city to 34.

He added that the multi-million rand Children’s Amusement Centre project will also be completed in time for the festive season.

We are pleased to report that the contractor is on site at the Children’s Amusement Centre and we anticipate completing this R37 million project by December 15, in time for the festive season.

He added that the city was currently finalising the recruitment of seasonal workers who will be deployed to all its beaches. These include child minders, lifeguards and waste pickers.

“To ensure that visitors are safe when they arrive in the city, we are already increasing the deployment of police in various tourism sites and places of leisure along the beach. There is also a significant increase in metro police deployed in the CBD to heighten visibility.

Working with community crime-fighting structures, we have identified problem areas for crime in suburbs, township and rural communities, and our law enforcement officers are already conducting intelligence-driven operations in these areas.

Last month, the municipality started a process of repairing all its CCTV cameras.

“Our teams have assured us that they will finalise this work by the end of this month. This will go a long way in enhancing our ability to detect crime before it occurs.”

Regarding the beaches, Kaunda said keeping the beaches open and safe for bathing was of paramount importance during the festive season.

“We are pleased to report that our water and sanitation teams are constantly monitoring the performance of our coastal pump stations and this has resulted in the opening of 23 out of 27 bathing beaches.”

We have also increased the frequency of testing the water quality. Ordinarily, we test our water quality once a week, but now we are testing twice so that if anything goes wrong, we will be able to pick it up immediately.

“We have also activated our maintenance teams, so that if anything goes wrong with our pumps, they must react immediately,” he added.