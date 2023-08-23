eThekwini to demolish fire-damaged China Emporium building

By Nompilo Kunene

eThekwini Municipality plans to demolish the fire-damaged China Emporium building and recover R28 million costs from the developer.

eThekwini Municipality has been locked in a legal battle over the demolition of the building which the City said is a public safety hazard and an eyesore.

The building, located on the western side of the Durban Central Business District, was extensively damaged by fire in January 2022.

A structural engineer’s report received days after the fire recommended that the entire building be demolished.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the City said the decision to expedite the demolition comes after careful consideration of multiple challenges arising from the compromised structure’s continued existence.

“Issues such as illegal dumping, unsanctioned public use, the risk of structural collapse as the building is unstable, traffic congestion, business disruptions due to prolonged road closures, and reputational concerns have compelled the Municipality to take swift action.”

Due to non-action by the owners, eThekwini said it approached the court for the demolition of the building to be granted through a court order.

The China Emporium building in Durban. Photo: eThekwini Municipality

In September 2022, the building owner, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd, was directed to demolish the structure within six months.

“This was not done and as such, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd is technically in breach of the court order which empowers the municipality to demolish the building and recover the costs from the building owner. This means the municipality equally has a legal obligation to act.”

In a proactive and resolute stride towards enhancing public safety and ushering in new investment opportunities, the City said the municipality’s Executive Committee (EXCO) has given its resounding approval to expedite the demolition of the fire-damaged structure.

This critical decision aligns with the City’s unwavering commitment to creating a secure urban environment and fostering economic growth.

A comprehensive report presented during the EXCO meeting on 22 August 2023 explained the rationale behind the estimated R28 million budget earmarked for the building’s demolition. The incurred costs include the demolition, clearing of rubble, cleaning up the property and securing the site afterwards.

“Importantly, this financial commitment is set to be recovered by the City, adhering to a court order that mandates the building owner, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd, to shoulder all expenses related to the demolition and subsequent clean-up.

The building’s demolition is a necessary step towards preserving the integrity of the City’s urban fabric and ensuring a secure environment for its residents.

Moreover, adherence to legal stipulations further underscores the City’s commitment to upholding regulations and ensuring the safety of its residents.

The municipality said substantial investment highlights the Municipality’s dual responsibility to uphold its legal obligations and safeguard its residents from potential harm.

Chairing the EXCO meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said, “Our priority remains the safety and prosperity of our community.”

He also emphasised the importance of prudent financial management, highlighting the ongoing efforts to negotiate lower demolition costs through the City’s Supply Chain Management.

Kaunda also called for the acceleration of the demolition process, acknowledging the pivotal role the removal of the damaged building plays in facilitating a major R130 million investment in the M4 outbound carriage.