Ex-Umvoti mayor denies any knowledge of missing items

By Londiwe Xulu

Former Umvoti Municipality mayor Gabriel Malembe has denied knowing about any items that went missing from the mayoral residence during the period he was leaving office.

Current mayor Philani Mavundla wrote to the municipal speaker, Mfundo Masondo, last month alleging that Malembe did not return the house keys of the four-bedroom mayoral house when he was required to, and that it was later discovered that some of the assets in the house, valued at R193 158, were missing.

These included a coffee table and fridge worth R25 000 each, beds, dressing tables, office tables, kitchen utensils, curtains, a washing machine and other items.

In a letter to the speaker, Mavundla requested the council’s rules and ethics committee to investigate the matter.

A report that was tabled at a recent council rules and ethics committee meeting by Masondo said hand tools, a spare wheel, battery and wheel jacks were removed from a Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Hilux and Legend 50. All of the vehicles were in use during Malembe’s term of office.

Masondo said he has written two letters to Malembe and has not received any response regarding the inquiry.

Speaking to The Witness, Malembe said he was not aware of any missing assets at the mayoral house until he was contacted by a municipal official.

I left the house the way it was before the notice period ended. The house keys were left with the security guard who was guarding the house.

“I didn’t leave with anything that didn’t belong to me and I don’t know any-thing about missing assets. I did tell the municipal official to contact the security guard who I left the keys with.”

“I am also not aware of any missing tools from any of the cars used by me because I never drove any of them.”

As the mayor, I was driven by people who were hired by the municipality. Those people are also the ones who returned the cars so I don’t know what was not found or found in them.

“Again, the people who were driving these cars are the ones that should be asked about these missing items,” said Malembe.

He said he will write to the speaker clarifying his position, explaining that he hadn’t done so yet as his computer tablet was being repaired.