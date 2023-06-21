Former city manager fights back

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Former Msunduzi head of infrastructure Sabatha Nomnganga is fighting the decision to snub him for the position of the city’s general manager for electricity.

Nomnganga was deprived of the opportunity to head up the electricity unit of the municipality after his application was turned down by former provincial Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala.

The Witness was reliably informed that he is now challenging Cogta’s decision to overturn his appointment, as he had already been informed that he did qualify for the position.

An Msunduzi employee, who asked no to be named, said Nomnganga had taken the matter to the labour court, with the municipality cited as the first respondent while the MEC for Cogta is second respondent.

Nomnganga would not be drawn to comment on the matter. His lawyers, Ngwane and Associates Inc, did not admit nor deny that they have indeed filed the papers at the Durban Labour Court.

The company instead said they “did not have a mandate” to engage the media on this matter.

Nomganga’s battle

Nomnganga’s battle started when he was accused of costing the municipality more than R5 million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure by allegedly paying service providers for work not done.

He was suspended as the city’s general manager for infrastructure in 2017 and then was dismissed in June 2018 in connection with allegations of financial irregularity.

Nomnganga challenged his dismissal at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council and Msunduzi agreed to settle.

He was later reportedly paid a settlement of about R2 million.

The appointment of general manager for electricity in Msunduzi has been in limbo ever since.

His success in the initial recruitment process last year was not “blessed” by former Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala, despite Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla’s announcement in September that Nomnganga was the successful applicant for the position.

Municipal Systems Act regulations

According to the Municipal Systems Act regulations, an employee who committed financial misconduct as contemplated in the Municipal Finance Management Act should not be employed back at the municipality for a period of up to 10 years.

The municipality had said it restarted the recruitment process for the position in February 2023.

The latest bout of recruitment was expected to be completed within 90 days “if everything goes according to plan”.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba previously said that the failure to get Zikalala’s approval for the appointment has led to the municipality instituting an investigation into how the initial process, where Nomnganga was successful, was handled.

Asked for comment on the recent developments, Mapholoba said the city will “vigorously” defend the case.

Cogta did not respond to questions sent to them by the time of publication.

Opposition parties

DA councillor in Msunduzi Ross Strachan said, “Something went horribly wrong whilst Nomganga was removed from the municipality and a settlement was struck outside of what full council resolved. I do not know if this is what is being investigated and it’s more than likely what these legal actions are emanating from,” said Strachan.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela has called for the city to investigate the process followed in the Nomnganga case.

The city manager himself had our support when he said he needed to do a thorough investigation into the matter.

“A panel was involved in his appointment into the general manager position, but it is questionable why they went ahead — knowing that he has just been on the wrong side of the municipal rules,” said Ntombela.