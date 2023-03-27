Former eThekwini deputy mayor wants uMvoti mayor out

Clive Ndou

Former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla, whose political party, ABC, is the kingmaker in the hung uMvoti Municipality, is back at his Greytown home and creating political waves.

The uMvoti Municipality is currently being governed by the IFP with support from ABC.

However, Mavundla, who is rumoured to be eyeing the position of mayor at the municipality, wants the current IFP mayor, Gabriel Malembe, removed from office.

While Mavundla denied that he is vying for the uMvoti mayoral position, he confirmed to The Witness that the ABC, which he founded two years ago, has resolved that the municipality’s office bearers should be removed “with immediate effect”.

The current municipal leaders can't be allowed to continue in those positions. Since their election, they have not been able to function

“Their failure to perform have impacted negatively on service delivery. The ABC’s resolution is in the interests of the people of the uMvoti Municipality. The residents of the municipality would be impacted negatively if ABC fails to act.”

Shortly after the 2021 municipal elections, Mavundla was elected eThekwini deputy mayor after his party struck a deal with the ANC, which needed ABC’s support to govern eThekwini.

However, in December Mavundla was ousted as eThekwini deputy mayor after relations between him and the ruling party leaders in the ANC eThekwini region soured.

At one stage a benefactor of former president Jacob Zuma, Mavundla subsequently vacated his position as ABC eThekwini councillor.

Sources within the uMvoti Municipality told The Witness that Mavundla, whose ABC has seven seats at the council, has since resolved to throw his weight behind the ANC in uMvoti.

The IFP wanted to continue working with him but when he demanded to be mayor, the talks stalled. “He then went to the ANC, which gave in to his demands

However, Mavundla said the issue of “who should get what” was not discussed with either the IFP or ANC.

“Yes, I can confirm that as things stand, the ABC has reached an agreement with the ANC. That agreement is about the removal of the current office bearers.”

There is currently a motion of no confidence against the office bearers and the matter will be debated at council in the course of the week — they will be removed.

Mavundla, who is yet to be sworn in as ABC’s uMvoti Municipality councillor, said he was already an uMvoti councillor.

“In terms of IEC regulations, I’m already a councillor,” he said.

While IFP provincial chairperson Thamsanqa Ntuli said the party was opposed to Mavundla’s stance on the issue of mayor Malembe, he confirmed that talks with the former eThekwini deputy mayor “were continuing”.

Mavundla, who owns Greytown’s shopping centre — Mavundla Mall — was by Sunday afternoon scheduled to hold a meeting with the IFP leadership.