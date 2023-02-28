Fraudsters sending out fake municipal tender letters

Chris Ndaliso

Fraudsters are at it again and Msunduzi Municipality has issued a warning about fraudulent letters of appointment for municipal tenders.

City manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, said the city has learned with concern about a scam where fraudulent letters of appointment are issued on municipal tenders to unsuspecting individuals.

Mapholoba urged service providers to be cautious of fraudulent letters of appointment bearing the municipality’s logo.

ALSO READ | Former Msunduzi supervisors convicted, sentenced for fraud

He said his warning follows a recent incident where a service provider received a letter of appointment with the municipality’s logo on an incorrect letterhead with a forged signature purported to belong to him as the city manager.

According to the fraudulent letter, the service provider is being awarded a contract amounting to R29 329 125,97 for contract SCM 46 of 22/23.

“The municipality follows strict supply chain management processes in accordance with the Municipal Finance Management Act when procuring goods and services. The contract number SCM 46 of 22/23 is still in the evaluation stage. Anyone receiving a letter of award must look out for things such as suspicious contact numbers and incorrect letterheads.”

To confirm any tender or award, contact the supply chain management unit. The municipality is committed to ending fraud and corruption and would like to send a strong message to the business community to work with us in ending this scourge.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to audit ‘missing’ firearms

He appealed to the public to always verify information relating to tenders with the supply chain management unit.

Should anyone encounter illegal activity such as fraud, bribery and maladministration, report them immediately to the municipality or the SAPS.

All reports will be treated confidentially.