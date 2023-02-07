Hand-held meter reading device aims to curb billing issues

Chanel George

Msunduzi Municipality’s recent rollout of hand-held meter reading devices promises to be beneficial in curbing the issue of inaccurate billing.

However, the Msunduzi Association for Residents and Ratepayers (Marrc) said the lack of education around the new system has been counterproductive to yielding a positive response.

New hand-held meter reading device

The new meter reading hand-held device, which Msunduzi introduced into its billing procedures last month, allows the meter reader to capture the actual reading and upload the picture of the meter while on site.

The reading app will then update in the system.

The system will not allow the reading to be captured unless the picture of the meter is also uploaded, preventing inaccurate billing and meter readings, which have become recurring problems.

Not enough awareness around new meters

Speaking to The Witness, Marrc chairperson, Anthony Waldhausen, said while the new system has benefits for the billing process, the municipality has failed to create enough awareness around the new meters, which they have already started issuing.

The municipality needs to be more proactive when dealing with such projects.

We have all been having challenges with the change.

He said that there should have been awareness campaigns, where the municipality went out and educated residents on the benefits of the device, as many residents are confused as to how the system works.

The letter that was sent out is not enough. It’s very vague for the average ratepayer. The municipality has a marketing team that could’ve at least notified as many people as possible via e-mail about the change and benefits. They could’ve even attached this to some of the people who receive their bills via e-mail from the municipality.

In a statement, Msunduzi Municipality asked residents to provide the meter readers access to their properties to take pictures of their meters.

Alternatively, it said customers can communicate with the water and electricity departments to apply for the meters to be moved to the boundary of their properties, where they will be accessible at all times.

Msunduzi has also warned that due to the process of rolling-out the hand-held devices, certain residential and business accounts may have their accounts estimated for the months of January and February.

After this period, the meter-reading devices will provide a more accurate billing process, preventing inaccurate billing.

Consumers can also submit their monthly meter readings to meter.readings@msunduzi.gov.za and attach a picture of the meter with the current reading.

E-mailed readings will not be considered if the picture showing the current reading and serial number of the meter are not attached.