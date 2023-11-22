IFP concerned about court ruling on municipal workers

By Clive Ndou

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is concerned over the recent court ruling that municipal employees will be allowed to hold positions in political parties, saying it was a setback to progressive attempts to inculcate professionalism in local government.

In its ruling, the labour court found that sections of the Municipal Systems Amendment Act of 2022, prohibiting political party office bearers from being employed as municipal workers, was unconstitutional as it infringed on municipal employees’ freedom of association.

While IFP provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli — who is also the SA Local Government Association (Salga) chairperson — urged municipalities to comply with the labour court ruling, he described the court judgment as problematic.

There is no doubt that a situation where a person who holds a position in a political party is also a municipal employee creates a conflict of interest. The ruling is being handed out at a time when Salga was pushing for the local government sphere to be professionalised. This judgment makes the important work of professionalising the municipalities difficult, it presents a major challenge.

The Municipal Systems Amendment Act of 2022 was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year following deliberations in the National Assembly.

Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks, hailed the labour court ruling as a victory for the country’s 350 000 municipal employees.

According to Parks, Cosatu and its affiliate, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) were in support of the proposed amendments when they were initially brought before Parliament

“The original draft of the amendment act … tabled at Parliament provided for a rational and limited restriction on the rights of political association to municipal managers and the senior managers reporting directly to them.

These provisions were quietly and clumsily amended by Parliament on the instigation of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and extended to include all 350 000 municipal employees. This took it from being a narrow limitation of the rights of a few, to the blanket prohibition of constitutional rights of all municipal employees.

Samwu secretary general, Dumisani Magagula, who accused Salga of “rushing” to implement the amendments despite the fact that the matter was before the courts, said the union’s members welcomed the labour court ruling.

“We are pleased that our position has been fully presented in court, vindicating Samwu, especially considering that many of our members were given ultimatums to resign from employment or their chosen political party.

“We trust that Salga, having complicated the situation this week by issuing a memorandum to municipalities, will now inform all municipalities to comply with this ruling,” he said.