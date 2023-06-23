IFP ignores court ruling on mayor

By Clive Ndou

Nongoma Municipality mayor Albert Mncwango, who in February was ousted by an ANC-led coalition, will remain in his position despite the court’s ruling that his removal was legal.

This is according to the IFP, which said the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ (Cogta) announcement on Thursday that Mncwango was no longer the Nongoma Municipality mayor, has been “overtaken by events”.

Shortly after his February removal through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence, the municipality, which maintained that Mncwango’s removal was illegal, was granted an interdict against the department of Cogta — which presided over the swearing-in of Mncwango’s replacement.

Last week, the Pietermaritzburg high court then ruled that Mncwango’s removal was above board, meaning that he should vacate his position.

However, IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli told The Witness the municipality has been granted leave to appeal the Pietermaritzburg high court ruling.

What this means is that the status quo remains; the Nongoma Local Municipality mayor remains in his position.

The IFP in the Nongoma Municipality became vulnerable following the decision of the EFF, whose councillors have been voting with the IFP at the council, to terminate the red berets’ relationship with the IFP.

However, despite Ntuli’s statement, the ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo region, which includes the Nongoma Municipality, insisted that the recent Pietermaritzburg high court ruling meant that Mncwango was no longer the mayor.

“We welcome the fact that office bearers, who were elected during the sitting of the council meeting held on February 21, have been reinstated as announced by Cogta [on Thursday]. The IFP’s anarchists, who have often disrupted council meetings and prevented officials from the Department of Cogta from carrying out their duties, had no chance [yesterday],” ANC regional secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo said.

During the February 21 council special meeting, the majority of the Nongoma Municipality councillors voted out Mncwango and other IFP office bearers, the ANC-led coalition elected NFP councillor Mshangane Ndabandaba as Mncwango’s replacement.

EFF councillor

EFF councillor Sabelo Nkosi was elected deputy mayor, while ANC councillor Babongile Sithole was elected as speaker.

Apart from Nkosi, who has since resigned as EFF Nongoma Municipality councillor, Nxumalo said the rest of the people who were elected during the February 21 meeting were back in their positions.

However, Ntuli said the ANC leadership has been misled.

I think a wrong impression has been created, which really is unfortunate.

The confusion around whether the IFP was still in power in Nongoma comes two days after the ANC and ABC coalition removed IFP Umvoti Municipality office bearers through a motion of no confidence against the IFP leadership at that council.