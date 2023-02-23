IFP mayor accused of verbally abusing municipal workers

Witness Reporter

An audio clip purported to be the voice of Abaqulusi Local Municipality councillor Mncedisi Maphisa has political parties in the municipalities hot under the collar.

In the clip, Maphisa is heard verbally abusing senior municipal workers.

A hooligan is the only word fit enough to describe mayor Maphisa. He is heard verbally abusing municipal workers. He is clearly interfering in the administration in violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The act has a provision that prohibits mayors and councillors from inappropriate interference in the administration [of municipalities]. For the record, this audio clip was handed over to the ANC by councillors in the municipality.

“The councillors have also briefed us about their intention to pass a vote of no confidence in councillor Maphisa and IFP officer bearers,” ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said.

He said his party’s view is that councillors, as representatives of the people, have a responsibility to act in the interest of the people of Abaqulusi and Zululand District as a whole.

Audio clip

In the audio clip, Maphisa is heard warning municipal workers to behave.

He points out that he was “the only bull in the kraal”.

He banged the table while addressing the employees and cut short anyone who tried to respond to his utterances.

In view of this scandal, as the ANC, we have undertaken to hand over the matter to the SA Gender Commission, Public Protector, SA Human Rights Commission, Cogta and Provincial Treasury for investigation and action against the mayor within a period of 14 days,” said Mtolo.

He said they support all councillors who are determined to expose the rot in the “corruption-riddled” Zululand District Municipality.

DA Councillor

A DA councillor in the municipality, Swelakhe Shelembe said he only heard the voice clip on Wednesday morning.

I saw this on social media this morning [Wednesday] and we feel that it needs to be investigated internally. His [mayor’s] utterances in the voice clip have an element of interference with the selection and appointment of service providers. We will interrogate the clip and take the necessary steps thereafter.

Maphisa did not answer calls from The Witness and WhatsApp messages sent to him appeared to have been read, but he did not reply.

IFP provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, did not respond to requests for comment in the matter at the time of publication.