IFP mulls over whether to suspend Abaqulisi Municipality speaker

The IFP is still considering a possible precautionary suspension of its Abaqulusi Municipality speaker Micheal Khumalo, the party said on Thursday.

This after Khumalo made remarks during party councillor Phaphama Mbatha’s funeral saying he would instruct the municipal manager to employ a young member of the Mbatha family, and fire an ANC-aligned employee to make way for the family member if there were no vacancies.

The party said it has taken note of the video and the widespread outrage it has caused to the public and political parties alike.

“As the leadership of the IFP, we share the concerns that have been raised and we view these allegations in a very serious light. It is against this background that we have therefore instituted a process that might result in the possible precautionary suspension of councillor Khumalo, pending the finalisation of an internal enquiry,” said IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli.

Ntuli said they will report back to the public once the internal enquiry has been completed and will not hesitate to take decisive action, if deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KZN has made an about turnabout filing a criminal case against Khumalo.

The party was supposed to have opened the case on Thursday, but on the day, it said it was withdrawing the idea following the public apology made by Khumalo.

“KZN ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele will no longer open a criminal case against Micheal Khumalo. This follows his public apology and to allow an investigation to be conducted by the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sihle Zikalala to proceed. More consultations with the legal team have been scheduled to guide a way forward,” said the ANC in a statement.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sihle Zikalala said in a statement on Thursday that his department continues to call for action from Abaqulusi municipality against Khumalo.

While the department notes that his political party is contemplating taking steps against him, the utterances made by councillor Khumalo demonstrated a violation of the rights of workers in the municipality and possibly exposed the municipality as a hub for illegal recruitment. As a department, we will not shy away from holding councillors accountable for their conduct. We believe that as public representatives they have to lead by example and not use unlawful means as well as inappropriate platforms like funerals to further their political agenda.

He said the department still expects answers from the municipality on the actions that it will take to investigate Khumalo’s conduct.