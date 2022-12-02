IFP recalls Amajuba mayor

Witness Reporter

KHETHUKUTHULA XULU

The IFP NEC said that following a series of discussions and consultations into the state of affairs at the Amajuba District Municipality, it has decided to recall the mayor of the district, Vuselwa Bam.

IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the resolution was taken on Monday, November 21, and Bam was informed of the decision when the NEC met with her on Monday this week.

Bam has resigned from her position as mayor after only a year in office.

She was inaugurated as the district mayor in November 2021, after the IFP and its coalition parties seized power from the ANC.

“The IFP thanks Comrade Bam for her service during her tenure as mayor of the people of Amajuba District,” said Hlengwa.

Recently, the Amajuba District Municipality was scrutinised by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (KZN Cogta), following serious allegations made against Bam’s son.

It was alleged that Bam’s son was involved in the selection of a company to build a wastewater treatment plant in Utrecht, KwaZulu-Natal worth R46 million.

Hlengwa said the recalling of the mayor and her resignation had nothing to do with the allegations, neither could he tell The Witness whether Bam would be deployed elsewhere.

“The political oversight committee (POC) is currently seized with the due processes of implementing this decision, in liaison with the IEC and the IFP Amajuba District leadership; further announcements will be made in due course.”