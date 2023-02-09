Interim measures to mitigate water crisis in Umlazi

Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality says it has swiftly implemented interventions to ensure the restoration of water supply in Umlazi, especially at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

The hospital along with Glebelands Hostel and Umlazi V Section have been without water for a week due to a burst 300 mm diameter water pipe near the hospital.

eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, visited the hospital on Wednesday to evaluate the contingency plans that were put in place by the hospital and the Department of Health.

Repairs to be completed in 10 days

Kaunda said repairs to pipes and affected infrastructure were going to be completed in 10 days. He said part of the repairs include the re-routing of the pipe to ensure easy access when needed.

Interventions being implemented in the interim while repairs were being carried out included an alternative supply to two hospital reservoirs by water tankers.

When asked about proactive interventions that the city had in place, Kaunda said the city had developed a “water master plan” which is part of the provincial water master plan.

A task team has been put in place to look at short, medium, and long-term interventions that are needed to address challenges of water and sanitation in eThekwini. We also introduced a water infrastructure maintenance levy last year. To date, it has accumulated about R60 million which has been set aside to refurbish and maintain infrastructure.

Kaunda said it was vital to move the pipe as it was situated under a bridge and digging deeper to put in a new pipe could be dangerous.

Long-term solutions would be to replace old infrastructure not only in Umlazi but in all eThekwini townships.

City must take responsibility if any lives are lost

Meanwhile, IFP eThekwini secretary, Joshua Mazibuko, said the city will have to take responsibility should there be any lives lost due to the water disruptions.

It’s shameful that eThekwini Metro is still caught napping regarding service delivery issues despite the billions of rands that it oversees.

“Even more repugnant, is the total incompetence of the ANC government to deal decisively with the electricity crisis that has ruined South Africa for years and contributes to water disruptions such as the one engulfing Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and parts of Umlazi.”

Kaunda said the hospital reported that it was comfortable with the measures put in place and would continue to function.