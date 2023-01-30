KwaDukuza Municipality receives 17th consecutive unqualified audit opinion

Witness Reporter

KwaDukuza Municipality has received an unqualified audit opinion for the 2021-2022 financial year which makes this its 17th consecutive successes.

The northern KwaZulu-Natal mayor, Lindile Nhaca, welcomed the report saying that the outcome was a true reflection of the municipality’s ability to handle public funds.

The attainment of this outcome bears testimony to our commitments in complying with legislation and serves as an indication that the public purse is in safe hands. We appreciate the fact that KwaDukuza has attained its 17th Unqualified Audit Opinion in the 2021-2022 financial year and such consistency should send a strong message that we are a tried and tested brand that is transparent, fair and which complies with legislation.

According to the auditor-general, KwaDukuza remained financially viable and resilient despite economic shocks.

Nhaca said:

We were able to rise above economic challenges affecting our fiscus. We remained resilient in the middle of a global pandemic, the 2021 social unrest and we rose above such economic shocks. We thrive because we have strict financial controls, and good revenue collection systems in place.

We owe our success to the men and women who work tirelessly to ensure that we do things the right way and in a manner that is consistent. I wish to congratulate the administration, Internal Auditors, the Audit Committees, MPAC and council members for striving for excellence in complying with the auditor-general.

The mayor said for the first time, they received a report with no findings on Supply Chain Management or Procurement management processes.

This means that all tenders that were awarded during the beginning of this term were done in compliance with prescripts and done correctly. Irregular expenditure is on a downward spiral, and this is huge progress. The report also reflects that there are no findings on Performance Management, and this is remarkable.

The report was served before council on Thursday, January 26.