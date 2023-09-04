Lotz: Msunduzi decides not to act

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has taken legal advice not to pursue charges against a person who was found to have been responsible for illegally appointing a manager in the speaker’s office.

Msunduzi council recently decided to note a report on a query raised at the council meeting on July 31, where it was requested that the matter be looked into to determine if there were any other employees — past or current — who should be disciplined in relation to the matter of Clive Lotz.

According to the confidential council report on the matter, the then acting municipal manager was not aware of the appointment of Lotz, and that his appointment was irregular, as the human resources official discovered and commented that Lotz did not meet the minimum requirements of the position.

The report added that there was no evidence established to prove that Lotz ever performed any work for the municipality or that the municipality ever benefitted from his appointment.

The report states that the identified culprit issued unlawful instructions to officials to appoint a person who did not qualify for the post. The report recommended closing the matter since the council approved the legal opinion, which stated that there was only one identified culprit responsible for the alleged irregular appointment of the manager in the speaker’s office and the chief whip’s office.

The municipality’s legal division advised against suing the culprit to avoid potential legal issues such as prescription. The report suggests not pursuing any claims against the person. The Witness knows who the culprit is, but was unable to reach him for comment.

Asked for comment, Lotz said he did not appoint himself to the position, and he does not feel that it is fair for him to pay for the position he occupied. “In 2016 after my election in Ward 32, a councillor approached me for a meeting,” he said.

“I initially disagreed after I discovered what he wanted to meet for. That was during the month of August. During my third month as councillor I started to experience problems within the DA that I had thought would be over, problems that had begun prior to the 2016 local government elections.

“These were internal DA infighting that were immensely infuriating to me. During this month the councillor kept the pressure of wanting to meet me. I then agreed to meet him, and we met at the Eddels Club in Mountain Rise.

“At the meeting he made it vehemently clear that the party [ANC] wanted me to assist in maintaining the momentum,” said Lotz.

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said this matter is still under investigation. “We may have our issues, we may differ in terms of understanding and analysing issues. But I believe that it is unethical for councillors to leak confidential items to the media.

An item is confidential for a reason. It can only be of public consumption when the investigation is concluded.

“Instead of painting the city ugly, why don’t we identify problems and come up with possible solutions? We are dealing with this matter, given an opportunity we will come forward to our ratepayers and say this is how far we have gone with the matter, and this is the solution we have come up with.

“So those who work against the city, they may as well come up with better ideas on how we run or should run the city,” said Thebolla.

He added that council closed the matter in its last meeting.