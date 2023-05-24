Majority of street traders flouting the law in Pietermaritzburg

By Chanel George

There are mixed views on how to deal with the large number of street traders in the CBD, especially those found to be flouting the municipal by-laws.

Msunduzi Municipality is now clamping down on illegal businesses and street traders without permits, and has issued 18 summons recently.

It is reported that despite the City erecting formal structures for the traders to operate from, many street traders are still selling without permits and choosing their own areas to trade from.

The municipality recently took to the streets to conduct a blitz operation to see if street traders and businesses were following the by-laws.

Municipal officials inspected shops and discovered several traders cooking on the side of the road. Some had even erected shelters, from which they were operating.

The latest operation, in Church Street, covered mostly food premises. A total of 18 summons were handed out by municipal officials to the value of R34 500.

The large number of traders outside of businesses hampers the flow of pedestrian traffic. In some areas, traders can be found on both the left and right sides of a pavement.

While the municipality claims they do blitz exercises weekly, two major businesses in Church Street said these exercises have little effect on the traders.

An owner of one of the businesses said nobody has come out recently to check on permits in his area.

I haven’t noticed anyone from the municipality come out lately. I don’t really have an issue with the traders in front of my shop, they are neat and they always sweep the area outside the shop.

The owner said the municipality needs to find a better solution that traders can agree with, as they are also just trying to earn a living. However, another business owner on the street is not happy that the area is congested with street traders.

He said the municipality has been out to check permits, but the traders keep returning.

“There are stalls built for them, but they choose to make their own stalls,” the business owner said.

The Msunduzi Economy and Formal Trading Review states that only 22% of the traders pay rates and levies.

This potentially impacts on the municipality’s revenue base and means to support informal trading.

The municipality’s attempts to control street trading over the past three years has included confiscating trolleys, chasing illegal traders away and erecting formal trading structures, which were not received well by some businesses as they were too close together and not far enough from the shops.

The chairperson of the Msunduzi Economic Development Agency (Meda), Kantha Naidoo, said the system is inequitable and sends the wrong message to those who do comply.

We must acknowledge that people need to make a living and we need to dig deeper into why the street traders are not choosing to be licensed when facilities have now been erected for them.

Naidoo said enforcement is important, but Meda proposes that educating the formal and informal traders should be done first.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipality is working on reinstating law and order in the city and is taking legal action against those businesses that do not comply with the by-laws.

These are weekly operations that the municipality conducts to enforce the by-laws and address any transgressions on the spot.

According to the by-laws, “no one shall carry out business in the streets in such a manner as to create a nuisance, cause damage to any public road or public place or any public or private property; or create a traffic hazard. In addition, no one is supposed to trade at a place where it obstructs pedestrians in the use of a side walk.