Mapholoba fires back at Strachan

By Chanel George

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba on Monday lashed back in response to a media statement by DA councillor Ross Strachan last week.

He said the release was unjust and improper.

Following a council meeting last week, Strachan released a media statement alleging that the majority in council granted a sponsorship of R27 million, over three years, to the Royal AM Football Club through a defective vote process controlled by both the city manager and the speaker.

The arrogance and total disregard shown in this meeting flies in the face of the values of our Constitution. Thank you to all residents who attended and heard firsthand the level to which this municipality has stooped. We will be immediately mobilising intervention strategies to undo this injustice.

City manager, Lulamile Mapholoba said he firmly believes what Strachan said bordered on defamation of character.

His sentiments are harmful and tantamount to tarnishing my name with residents and destabilising the work I am employed to undertake.

Mapholoba said the decision to sponsor Royal AM Football Club hinged on a section of the Constitution which says local government must promote social and economic development.

He said the report to council was clear and indicative of why there was a necessity to have a sponsorship agreement in place.

He said the report set out the benefits of providing a home ground for a PSL team.

“The sponsorship of sporting bodies is not unique to the Msunduzi Municipality. For example, the City of Mbombela has a sponsorship agreement with the Mpumalanga Rugby Union (Pumas); the eThekwini Municipality sponsors numerous sporting clubs including Amazulu FC, KZN Sharks, and Golden Arrows just to name a few.

“Secondly, the insinuations that I acted outside of my purview and manipulated the results of the voting is malicious and undermining me in my personal capacity as the accounting officer of Msunduzi Municipality.

“The word manipulated is of a very serious nature if one looks into the definition — control or influence [a person or situation] cleverly or unscrupulously.

“I am a seasoned administrator with many years of experience.

The question that remains unanswered is for what reason would I need to manipulate the outcomes of a voting process that I have no control over, as I was based in my office at city hall and the counting was done by secretariat’s committee officers.

He said the vote results were 40 in support of the resolutions and 16 against the resolutions as presented, adding that the DA had one apology recorded at the meeting. There were no abstentions registered.

“The secretariat affirmed that the numbers for and against, as well as those who abstained, were an accurate reflection of those councillors on the electronic platform, as well as those in the council chamber,” he said.

“I am also of the view that the same utterances about the speaker are untrue, unfounded and malicious in nature.

“I personally viewed the speaker to have carried herself in a very polite manner considering the unruliness of some councillors, coupled with members of the public, who continued to disrupt the meeting by having their microphones switched on.

“The speaker did not manipulate anything at the meeting as well and, in fact, presided over the meeting in accordance with the approved rules of order by-laws.

“I wish to reiterate that I do not take kindly to political meddling as I am employed as an accounting officer and I aim to duly complete my tasks within the legislative mandates that I am bound by.

“Please refrain from slandering my name and tarnishing my image and reputation with the citizenry of Pietermaritzburg — Msunduzi,” said Mapholoba.