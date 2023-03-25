Massive hikes for City facilities

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality residents are set to pay exorbitant prices to access some facilities.

The City’s 2023/24 draft register of tariffs and charges indicates that residents could pay more than 10 times the previous fee for certain facilities.

Hiring of the municipal and community halls is to increase by a whopping 772,70%.

For the City Hall, the hiring fee was R5 057,93 and R5 685,62 between 2021 and 2023, respectively. The amount is now set to be R49 618,38.

Charges for the Ashdown, Unit S; Imbali, Unit J and Unit N; Plessislaer and Georgetown community halls are set to increase by the same percentage.

Bookings of the halls

Booking one of these halls for profit-making functions, banquets, theatre and the like will cost R19 367,13. Between 2021 and 2023 the hiring of these halls cost R1 974 and R2 219 respectively.

A R16 140 discount would be in place when hiring these venues for institutional activities of political, educational, cultural or sporting events recognised by the council.

Truro Hall bookings for profit-making functions will cost R45 189,98, while Bombay Road Hall, AF Wood Hall and Grange Hall will charge R35 372 for the same purpose.

Burial sites

Even the dead cannot escape the tariff hikes.

Burial site fees will be increased by 325,70 %. Reserved burial sites including the maintenance levy will increase from R6 655 to R28 328.

The general public will pay R8 875, up from R2 085 for persons over the age of 12, while children under 12 and indigent persons will pay just over R2 000.

Most property rates are proposed to increase by seven percent.

Swimming pools

According to the draft register, swimming pool tariffs are set to increase by 899,01%.

The daily rates for swimming pools in 2021 to 2023 were R13 and R14 respectively.

The newly-proposed rate for the 2023/24 financial year is R142 — a whopping 899,01% increase for the summer season, and R193 per person in winter.

The general managers for community services, and recreation and sporting, according to the document, are to be granted authority to waive the proposed charges in special circumstances for schools or organised groups such as street children, orphanages and municipal development programmes that make use of the facilities.

Social welfare pensioners will access the facilities at no cost.

Jay Jugwanth, chairperson of the Concerned Swimming Fraternity, said the proposed pool charge was “more than ridiculous”. He said this was depriving young people from poor backgrounds, especially those in townships who are interested in swimming, an opportunity to spend time in the local pools.

Where are these young people expected to get R142? These youngsters walk all the way from their respective townships to available pools, especially the Alexandra Pool. Is this the City’s way of chasing the poor away from the public facilities? This is a massive injustice to the citizens of Msunduzi

“I’m unhappy with this development and it goes to show the uncaring nature of the City’s leadership,” said Jugwanth.

Msunduzi City manager

Msunduzi manager Lulamile Mapholoba said there was nothing illegal about the draft tariffs.

“We are guided by circulars 122 and 123 of December and February from Treasury to implement cost-reflective tariffs.

According to the two circulars (122 and 123), the setting of cost-reflective tariffs is a requirement of Section 74(2) of the Municipal Systems Act, which is meant to ensure that municipalities set tariffs that enable them to recover the full cost of rendering the service.

This forms the basis of compiling a credible budget, which is critical for the local government to fulfil its mandate and ensure financial sustainability

“A credible expenditure budget reflects the costs necessary to provide a service efficiently and effectively, namely a budget adequate to deliver a service of the necessary quality on a sustainable basis; and a budget that delivers services at the lowest possible cost,” reads the circulars.

Achieving a balance between cost-reflectiveness and affordability, the National Treasury encourages municipalities to maintain tariff increases at levels that reflect an appropriate balance between the affordability to poorer households and other consumers while ensuring the financial sustainability of the municipality.

“The municipality’s tariff-setting or other committee tasked with this role must understand and deliberately reflect on this context during the tariff-setting process”.