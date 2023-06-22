Mavundla sworn in as Umvoti Municipality mayor

By Clive Ndou

Former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has been sworn in as Umvoti Municipality mayor following the ousting of IFP mayor, Gab Malembe.

Malembe, along with other IFP office bearers at the municipality, was removed during Wednesday’s ANC and ABC-sponsored motion of no confidence against IFP office bearers.

Mavundla, whose ABC party has been supporting the IFP at the municipality, recently switched his allegiance to the ANC.

ALSO READ | ABC’s Mavundla resigns from eThekwini executive council

While the IFP has the highest number of seats in the Umvoti council, the ANC and ABC collectively have more seats than the IFP.

As part of the coalition agreement between the ANC and ABC, the ANC bagged the deputy major and council whip positions while ABC councillors were elected to mayor and speaker positions.

The ANC in KZN welcomed the removal of Umvoti IFP office bearers.

By and large, the lack of accountability and maladministration are the main causes of severe deterioration in good governance in the various municipalities under the IFP. The latest developments represent a strong commitment towards channelling municipal resources to fight poverty, create job opportunities and ensure sustained delivery of services to the local communities,” ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said.

Wednesday’s Umvoti Municipality special council sitting followed marathon court battles between the IFP and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.

Sithole-Moloi had issued an instruction that the Umvoti council should sit and consider the motion of no confidence against IFP office bearers.

IFP

The IFP then approached the courts in a bid to interdict Sithole-Moloi.

However, the courts ruled in favour of Sithole-Moloi, paving the way for Wednesday’s special council sitting.

ALSO READ | Mavundla row sees divisions in eThekwini bloc

Mtolo lashed out at the IFP for using the courts to “frustrate” the council process.