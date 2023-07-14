Merger of KZN municipalities subject to public meetings on demarcation

By Clive Ndou

It will take a while for the residents of the DA-led uMngeni Municipality to know whether their council will be amalgamated with those of Impendle and Mooi Mpofana.

In April, the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) received written submissions from the three municipalities’ residents expressing their views on the proposal that the three councils should be amalgamated.

According to an MDB circular issued on Thursday, the board will hold public meetings on the first batch of municipal demarcation proposals from August to September.

ALSO READ | ANC-led Mooi Mpofana and Impendle municipalities endorse amalgamation proposal

However, the proposal to amalgamate the municipalities of uMngeni, Impendle and Mooi River would not be subject for discussion at the August to September MDB public meetings.

Public meetings on the proposal on the amalgamation of the three, the MDB said, will be convened at a later stage.

MDB chairperson, Thabo Manyoni, called on residents of municipalities affected by the boundary redetermination proposals to participate in the board’s processes.

We are pleased to inform members of the public that no decisions will be taken without proper consultations.

“We have heard concerns of our communities and we encourage them to use this opportunity to engage with the board. “This will ensure that when the final decision is taken, the board would have considered their views to reach an objective decision which is aligned with the criteria for demarcation,” he said.

Most of the proposals which are due for discussion at the upcoming MDB public meetings involves minor changes to municipal boundaries.

Proposals up for public discussions during the MDB August to September public meetings include the inclusion of a portion of the New Forest area under the Impendle Municipality into the uMngeni Municipality.

While proposals such as that calling for the inclusion of New Forest into the uMngeni Municipality have little bearing on the political dynamics within councils, the one on the amalgamation of the three municipalities does.

ALSO READ | Water boards merge

Should the MDB after public consultations and investigations resolve that the amalgamation of the uMngeni, Impendle and Mooi Mpofana proceed, the decision would have political implications for the three councils. It would mean that the three municipalities will cease to exist as they would be replaced by a single municipality.

As things stand, the ANC has a majority in the two municipalities; Impendle and Mooi Mpofana. A single municipality could see the ANC gain control over the new municipality, with the DA councillors relegated to the opposition benches.

The DA, which in the province of KwaZulu-Natal only governs the uMngeni Municipality, has made it clear that it was opposed to the proposal for the amalgamation of the three municipalities.

In a recent interview, uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas described the proposal to amalgamate the three municipalities as an attempt by the ANC to dislodge the DA from power in the uMngeni council.

ALSO READ | Letters | Amalgamation plan is a sneaky idea

“They have tried this before. They wanted to combine uMngeni with Mpofana. “One politician from Mpofana was licking his fingers saying they were finally going to get their hands on uMngeni money because that is all they cared about,” he said.