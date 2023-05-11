Mixed reaction to eThekwini intervention

By Clive Ndou

There has been mixed reaction received to national government’s intervention at the ailing eThekwini Municipality, which in recent months found itself stumbling from one crisis to another.

On Tuesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Moloi-Sithole revealed that former director-general in the Presidency, Cassius Lubisi, will lead an intervention team deployed by the national government in line with Section 154.

While the decision will result in the powers of some of the municipal top officials being curtailed, the Section 154 intervention was less intrusive compared to a Section 139, activated when a municipality has become dysfunctional.

However, DA KZN spokesperson on Cogta, Martin Meyer, said challenges faced by the municipality called for the Section 139 intervention as opposed to Section 154.

It is a sad day that the provincial government, being well aware of the failures and challenges facing eThekwini, have not acted sooner, leading to national government having to take action in this matter. The DA will closely follow this process. We still believe that a Section 139 intervention is the best possible option for the good of the people of eThekwini.

Among other things, the eThekwini Municipality has been accused of allowing pollution to take place at beaches within the Metro.

However, what compelled the national government to intervene was the municipality’s failure to spend R300 million in grants.

Of major concern was the fact that the municipality had also been unable to spend a disaster grant meant to jack up the Metro’s capacity to respond to disasters such as last year’s floods which left hundreds of eThekwini residents homeless.

Despite the intervention being viewed in some quarters as a reflection of weakness in the ANC eThekwini region leadership structure that is overseeing the eThekwini Municipality, the ruling party in the region, nonetheless, welcomed the intervention.

“We are also aware that a team of highly qualified senior technocrats will work with him [Lubisi] to turn around the situation in the city. By and large, the latest deployment of Lubisi and technocrats will strengthen service delivery,” ANC regional spokesperson, Mlondi Mkhize, said.

ActionSA provincial leader, Zwakele Mncwango said the party would be monitoring the intervention closely to see whether it was yielding any positive results.