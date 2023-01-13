MM denies city vehicles were used to deliver food for votes

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba has taken exception to DA councillor Ross Strachan’s accusation that council vehicles were used to deliver food parcels for votes in Ward 28.

Mapholoba has placed on record that there is no truth in the statement issued by Strachan in relation to the municipality’s involvement in any distribution of food parcels in Ward 28.

Strachan released a statement accusing the ANC of bribing Ward 28 residents with food parcels, using city vehicles, ahead of the January 18 by-election.

Mapholoba said the municipality has a responsibility to provide support to any community in distress.

“The municipality does welcome donations of much-needed food relief from any stakeholder, including councillor Strachan himself, to support vulnerable and needy families in various areas following a number of challenges, including the devastating floods, the July 2021 unrest — which led to job losses — and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There can be nothing untoward with families in Ward 28 receiving that kind of support. It remains public knowledge that the community in Ward 28 was highly affected by the April and May 2022 floods and families lost their homes and belongings.

“The municipality worked tirelessly to ensure that relief programmes were provided, including the provision of temporary and dignified accommodation for the families,” said Mapholoba.

He said the municipality continues to dispatch services in all wards, including Ward 28, in terms of road maintenance and refurbishments.

Our teams are on site at Reggie Hadebe Road attending to pothole repairs, the clearing of storm-water drains and catchpits to ensure that the roads are safe for the community.

“This is part of service delivery and there is nothing sinister about Ward 28 benefitting from municipal services,” he said.