Msunduzi accuses Nersa of hostility

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality has found itself in a quandary after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) rejected electricity tariff increases that had already been used to table and adopt Msunduzi’s budget for the new financial year.

Municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, accused Nersa of acting in an unfair and heavy-handed manner after rejecting the municipality’s tariffs, saying the regulator had ample time to respond, having received Msunduzi’s cost-of-supply (COS) study in February, which was months before the draft budget was tabled.

The regulator has refuted the allegations, accusing the municipality of presenting a cost study and proposed tariffs that did not comply with the requirements of the test Nersa applies when considering applications.

ALSO READ | Nersa rejects tariff increase

Nersa defines a cost-of-supply study as a critical factor in determining and structuring electricity rates, ensuring they cover the required services and expenses incurred by licensees.

The objective of the COS study is to apportion all costs required to service customers among each customer class in a fair and equitable manner. Nersa has developed the COS framework in order to promote sustainability of the electricity supply industry while protecting customers against unduly high prices. READ MORE Hawks express concern at prevalence of dating scams

At the South African Local Government Association (Salga) Energy Crisis meeting held in Durban on Thursday, which was attended by representatives from Nersa, Eskom, and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mapholoba took aim at the regulator, voicing his frustration with the delays.

He said Nersa’s delay had forced the municipality into creating its own formula to avoid budget delays.

“Our gripe with Nersa is that we started communicating with them in February in preparation for our draft budget, which was due on March 31, and our final budget, which was due on May 31. We presented our cost-of-supply study, which showed that we were not recovering costs,” said the manager.

In the 2023/24 financial year, Msunduzi increased the electricity tariff by 21.49%.

Mapholoba said Msunduzi has lodged an appeal due to the delays and the apparent lack of response, but claimed that city officials had encountered hostility from Nersa officials during the process.

ALSO READ | Nersa responds to Msunduzi tariff increase

Head of electricity pricing and tariffs at Nersa, Brian Sechotlho, defended Nersa’s actions, responding that Msunduzi received the same treatment as all other municipalities.

When you submit a cost-of-supply study, we have to test it and see if it complies. Obviously, what Msunduzi had submitted did not comply, and we did indicate to them that they had to make some changes. However, these changes were not made. We couldn’t allow them to use guidelines that were not approved by Nersa.

“We are willing to meet with Msunduzi as early as next week to discuss any issues,” he added.

Regarding the perceived tone of the engagement at the electricity crisis meeting, Sechotlho refuted the city’s interpretation that the engagement was “hostile”, adding that it was certainly not “intentional”.

He said all municipalities were given 20 minutes to present their case.

“There was no treatment given to Msunduzi that was any different than that given to any other municipality,” said Sechotlho.