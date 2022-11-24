Msunduzi and uMngeni come home dry after local government awards

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi and uMngeni municipalities are among the many that did not feature in the 11 categories of the 2022 KZN Local Government Municipal Excellence Awards.

The awards were held at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban.

Presenting the awards on Tuesday evening, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala said municipal managers, councillors, mayors, and public officials, who were in attendance, were their guests of honour because the awards were about recognising and rewarding their hard work.

On behalf of KZN Cogta, we wish to thank all the hard-working municipal officials, mayors, and councillors, who ensure that local government works around the clock.

The municipalities competed in various categories, which included best performing ward committees in terms of functionality in the 2021/22 financial year; best managed electricity project by a municipality; best recycling project managed and supported by a municipality; best managed landfill site; best implemented service delivery and budget implementation plan (SDBIP); best developed integrated development plan (IDP) for the 2021/22 financial year; clean audit opinions; best and sustained sound financial management; allocation and spending on the repairs and maintenance (O&M) budget and the winner of the night.

Greater Kokstad was the star of the evening, as it took the prestigious Special Gold Trophy and Certificate plus R1 million prize grant for being the only municipality to receive awards in four categories.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla congratulated the municipalities that scooped awards at the event.

We congratulate all the winners, especially Mkhambathini Local Municipality, which happens to be part of the uMgungundlovu District. We are not in competition but we are here to serve the people.

uMngeni mayor Christopher Pappas had a different view about the achievements of the winning municipalities.

The municipality is among those who did not feature in any of the awards.

Pappas said that more than 80% of the winning municipalities were ANC-run and did not inspire confidence.

He said his municipality was working hard to improve service delivery and all the systems at his municipality.